Jenelle Evans moves away: Source talks Jenelle possibly removing kids from school

Jenelle Evans surprised everyone last week when she announced she was leaving David Eason and divorcing him.

Her statement was somewhat vague, as she didn’t reveal where she was living or why she was filing for divorce. However, it was later revealed that she had filed a restraining order, alleging that he was threatening her, and she was scared for her life.

While Jenelle hasn’t spoken out since her divorce announcement on October 31, 2019, a source is speaking out on her behalf. And this source claims that she’s doing well, and leaving David was the best decision.

A source told E! News that Jenelle is “doing really well now that she is away from David and North Carolina.”

“The kids are not just fine; they are thriving. It is an atrocity what they have all been through,” the insider continues, revealing that removing the children from the situation is the best decision possible.

The source also details that the kids can still have relationships with important people in their lives, including Barbara. Kaiser can also see his father, Nathan Griffith, even though she hasn’t publicly revealed where she’s living.

“Everyone is breathing much easier about the kids’ safety now,” the source continued. “Kaiser should be in school in North Carolina in his kindergarten class, but she may have decided to now hold him back a year.

Ensley is too young to be enrolled in school. So, education isn’t such a big issue in the face of serious concern for Jenelle and the children’s well-being.”

It’s interesting that she is considering holding Kaiser back for a year. She may have talked to Nathan Griffith about this decision as a way of co-parenting with him.

As for David Eason, it appears that he hasn’t seen Ensley since Jenelle suddenly left the property they share.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.