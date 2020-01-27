Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posts 25-minute long video answering tough questions from fans

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans is breaking her silence in a 25-minute long video that she posted on YouTube.

The former Teen Mom 2 star had talked about starting a YouTube show and she’s starting this new journey with a lengthy Q&A session, answering questions from Instagram.

She starts the video by saying she’s doing great and that she’s been focusing on her kids and mental health. Jenelle reveals she’s been seeing a therapist since November, something she had previously alluded to online.

In terms of the Teen Mom 2 rumors, she reveals she definitely doesn’t know whether she’s coming back. MTV hasn’t made a decision yet.

While YouTube isn’t her primary income, she doesn’t go into detail about what else she’ll be doing. She did, however, drop a hint that she has been in talks with someone about a show.

Read More Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Cheyenne Floyd fight on Twitter

She didn’t want to say who or whether it was with MTV.

Jenelle Evans confirms relationship status with Nathan

Jenelle decided to set the record straight about her relationship with Nathan. She confirms that the two of them are not together.

She adds that while they did have a great co-parenting relationship at one point, she also shared that they are not doing well right now. After a few seconds of hesitation, she adds that he definitely likes her more than she likes him.

In a later question, she confirms that she is indeed single.

As for those pregnancy rumors and having more kids, she confirms that she did have her tubes tied and she really isn’t sure if more kids are in her future.

Jenelle Evans confirms why she moved to Tennessee

Fans were curious to know where she was living. While she didn’t give a specific area, she did reveal that she lived on the outskirts of Nashville. The reason she chose Nashville is that there are more business opportunities for her there.

She also reveals that she isn’t planning on moving in with her mom, David, or having her mom move to her.

Evans added that while she doesn’t have a secure spot on Teen Mom, she is working on her YouTube channel. She also teased about possibly starting a podcast but added that it was just a thought for now.

She wouldn’t be the first Teen Mom star to have a podcast, as Kailyn Lowry has Coffee Convos. Jenelle also said that she had been thinking about writing another book.

As for the divorce, she reveals that she does have to be separated from David Eason for at least 6 months before she can file for divorce. However, she has filed the necessary papers to move in that direction.

You can watch the video in its entirety here.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.