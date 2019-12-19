Nathan Griffith shares the sweetest happy birthday to Jenelle Evans

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans are going through a transformation in their relationship. The former Teen Mom 2 star, and father of Kaiser, has been a big support system for Jenelle during her divorce from David Eason.

This morning, Nathan took to Twitter to say a big happy birthday to his former girlfriend. But it wasn’t just a simple congratulations. Nathan explained that this was the first time in a long time that he could see Jenelle make serious and positive changes in her life and her way of thinking.

I know the critics will criticize and I know the “hatters” aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen @PBandJenelley_1 make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking. I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) December 19, 2019

He ended the tweet by saying that he was so proud of the person she had become.

Jenelle has previously thanked Nathan for helping her get back on track and being there for her as she started over after leaving David Eason back in October.

Even though Jenelle was rumored to be dating Nathan, the two have confirmed that they are not dating and that they instead have a great co-parenting relationship. Jenelle claims she’s single and wants to focus on her children, not a new relationship. Plus, she’s still legally married to David.

After Jenelle filed for divorce, she disappeared from the home she shared with David in North Carolina. She was spotted with Nathan in Nashville, Tennessee, where the two got together for their son Kaiser.

It would later be revealed that she had relocated to Nashville to start over with Ensley and Kaiser.

Jenelle and Nathan weren’t always cordial. The two had been fighting for full custody of their shared son Kaiser. For years, the two fought back and forth about who should get custody of the boy after he was found to have bruises.

That custody battle is currently on the backburner, as Jenelle rebuilds her life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.