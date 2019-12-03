Jenelle Evans denies dating anyone after rumors surface about Nathan Griffith

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is starting to speak out about her new life in Nashville. Over the past month, she’s kept a low profile and read all of the stories about her online. Now, she’s starting to use social media to set the record straight about some of these stories.

Yesterday, Jenelle used Twitter to explain that she wasn’t dating anyone. Her decision to speak out comes after reports surfaced that she was back together with Nathan Griffith, the biological father of her son Kaiser.

Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 3, 2019

As it turns out, the stories said that they were back together in a relationship. But the articles would later clarify that they were in a great co-parenting relationship, something they didn’t have for years. Now, they can agree on decisions about Kaiser and his future.

However, the whole dating rumor is causing major confusion on social media, as some people seem to believe that she’s back together with Andrew, Jace’s father. After Jenelle asked fans to not believe everything they read, some people started congratulated her on getting back together with Andrew.

Congrats on getting back together with Jaces Dad! We all wanted it to happen over the last few years! He is a great role model and father! — Billy Sutton (@billy1196) November 25, 2019

They are back together! They’ve been spotted together several times the last couple weeks — Billy Sutton (@billy1196) November 25, 2019

1. Andrew is married and has a kid named Jacob in New Jersey

2. Jace is with Barb in North Carolina NOT in Tennessee

3. Jenelle hates Andrew with a passion

4. If she was with him she would be posting on social media about him like she did with Nathan. — Katelyn (@AyexKatelyn0531) November 25, 2019

As it turns out, people seemed to confuse Andrew and Nathan, as Jenelle has two ex-boyfriends who gave her sons. As one person explains, Andrew lives in New York and has made little effort being in Jace’s life. Jenelle can’t stand him because he doesn’t make an effort.

But that doesn’t mean she’s back together with Nathan either. In fact, she appears to be single and dating someone new just weeks after filing for divorce isn’t something she has plans on doing. These days, she may be staying true to her word about focusing on her children and her new life as a single mom in Nashville, Tennessee.

