Jenelle Evans denies dating anyone after rumors surface about Nathan Griffith

3rd December 2019 1:36 PM ET
Jenelle Evans denies dating Nathan Griffith. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is starting to speak out about her new life in Nashville. Over the past month, she’s kept a low profile and read all of the stories about her online. Now, she’s starting to use social media to set the record straight about some of these stories.

Yesterday, Jenelle used Twitter to explain that she wasn’t dating anyone. Her decision to speak out comes after reports surfaced that she was back together with Nathan Griffith, the biological father of her son Kaiser.

As it turns out, the stories said that they were back together in a relationship. But the articles would later clarify that they were in a great co-parenting relationship, something they didn’t have for years. Now, they can agree on decisions about Kaiser and his future.

However, the whole dating rumor is causing major confusion on social media, as some people seem to believe that she’s back together with Andrew, Jace’s father. After Jenelle asked fans to not believe everything they read, some people started congratulated her on getting back together with Andrew.

As it turns out, people seemed to confuse Andrew and Nathan, as Jenelle has two ex-boyfriends who gave her sons. As one person explains, Andrew lives in New York and has made little effort being in Jace’s life. Jenelle can’t stand him because he doesn’t make an effort.

But that doesn’t mean she’s back together with Nathan either. In fact, she appears to be single and dating someone new just weeks after filing for divorce isn’t something she has plans on doing. These days, she may be staying true to her word about focusing on her children and her new life as a single mom in Nashville, Tennessee.

