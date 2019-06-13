Jenelle Evans’ kids doing great with Barbara Evans, Nathan Griffith: Former Teen Mom 2 star desperate to regain custody

Jenelle Evans is currently fighting to get custody of her children after they were temporarily removed from her care by CPS. Jenelle lost custody after a judge found that she didn’t protect her kids after David Eason shot and killed Jenelle’s dog Nugget back in late April.

The former Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly having a hard time watching how happy her kids are in the care of Barbara Evans and her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith.

“It’s been an empty feeling for Jenelle to see how happy her kids are now that they are living with Barbara [Evans] and Nathan [Griffith],” a source told Hollywood Life about how Jenelle is handling everything.

“On one hand, Jenelle’s glad they seem like they’re doing well and not staying with strangers while she fights for custody, but she misses them terribly and feels unsettled about them not being home with her. It feels like an empty home without her kids.”

Jenelle Evans and David are currently doing what they need to do to get custody of their children once again. They are both said to be in therapy and David is set to undergo a psych evaluation.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.