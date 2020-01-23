Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley are meeting with attorney over Coffee Convos, hopes to tell story about what went wrong

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley abruptly ended their podcast back in December, citing legal reasons as to why they couldn’t continue.

The two never offered any explanation as to why they stopped the podcast but promised they would come back in January 2020.

It’s now January 23, and there have been no new episodes.

But there is an update from the Coffee Convos team as to what has been going on. And this update may be one that has fans excited.

“Over half the messages about the podcast – speaking with my attorney tomorrow morning & plan on letting everyone know what we’ve been dealing with on either Friday or Monday depending on the legal recommendation,” Lindsie wrote on her Instagram Stories, which was a story reshared by the official Coffee Convos account. “We are very aware that our listeners are upset.”

When Kailyn first announced the sudden stop of the podcast, she cited legal reasons. The lack of information from the reality stars caused some fans to guess the two of them were possibly facing a lawsuit by Lindsie’s father, Todd Chrislie.

Over Christmas, nothing was revealed, and about a week ago, Kailyn revealed that a settlement was needed to continue with the podcast. Now, Lindsie is meeting with lawyers to discuss how they can move on from this issue and start doing episodes again.

Lindsie and Kailyn are also determined to share the story as to what went wrong and why the podcast suddenly had to stop.

The women just want to make sure they are legally able to share their stories without any further repercussions against them.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.