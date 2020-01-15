Kailyn Lowry says a settlement is needed to continue her Coffee Convos podcast

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is providing a bit more insight into her podcast legal drama. The reality star’s podcast, Coffee Convos, stopped back in December 2019 without much of an explanation.

Kailyn and her co-star, Lindsie Chrisley, said that they could not reveal more at the time due to legal reasons.

Now, Lowry is revealing that the podcast can continue once they come to a settlement.

She didn’t specify whether it was an agreement over the content or a financial settlement. But there have been guesses that a lawsuit or the threat of a lawsuit could be the reason why the podcast came to a stop, as Twitter fans shared their thoughts online.

The podcast suddenly stopped without any notice to listeners. At the time, Kailyn revealed that the circumstances were beyond their control.

When Kailyn and Lindsie shared the news about the podcast it didn’t take long for people to guess that the girls were in legal trouble. At the time, Monsters & Critics reported that some fans guessed that it was Lindsie’s father, Todd Chrisley, who was responsible for the podcast coming to an abrupt stop without any warning.

At the time, it was revealed to be a legal issue, but Kailyn didn’t provide any additional information. However, fans expressed frustration at the time, saying that they would be so angry if Todd did have something to do with it.

While Kailyn and Lindsie never revealed what the exact cause was for the sudden end of their podcast in 2019, they did, however, promise that it would return in January 2020. The month is now half-way done and there appears to be no movement in terms of the settlement or as to when the podcast will come back.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.