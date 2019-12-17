Kailyn Lowry’s podcast stopped temporarily, cites legal reason for not saying why

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared an update about her podcast, Coffee Convos. The podcast, which she records with reality star Lindsie Chrisley, is currently on hiatus. The news came suddenly after fans tried to look for a new episode, but found none.

On Twitter, Kailyn was vague but revealed that due to circumstances beyond their control, they would not be producing new episodes until 2020. She also cited legal reasons as to why she couldn’t divulge more information.

It didn’t take long for people to question whether a lawsuit was being brought against the two moms, who have recorded the podcast for over a year.

I smell a lawsuit. This shall be fun 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — Beckayyy With The Good Hair (@BeckayBabay) December 17, 2019

A few people even guessed that the abrupt stop to the podcast has something to do with Lindsie’s father, Todd Chrisley and his family. At this point, it’s just a guessing game as to why the podcast stopped. Since it’s a legal issue, it could also be related to contracts.

If this is Todd’s fault I will personally take care of him. I’m so pissed 😂 — Tristan Jenifer ♥ (@UnknownAndReady) December 16, 2019

On Coffee Convos’ official Instagram post about them taking a break, people were much more supportive.

“Prayers that everything turns out okay for y’all!! And thank you for sharing what you could! Y’all they totally could have easily said they were just taking a break for the holidays but they’re being as transparent as possible!! Merry Christmas friends!” one fan wrote.

“So you are taking a Christmas Break. That’s good. Don’t understand why all the silence and mystery even took place,” shared another.

Overall, fans are saddened that the podcast isn’t returning this year, but many are thrilled at the news that it isn’t over for good. Kailyn Lowry teased new episodes in 2020 but didn’t provide a date as to when the podcast will return. Fans will have to follow along on social media for that update.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.