Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans filming new show with David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans is filming a new reality TV show with her husband, David Eason.

Weeks after announcing she was giving her marriage to David another try, it appears Jenelle is also working on reviving her TV career.

Fans of the MTV alum know it has been a dramatic year for Jenelle.

Last spring David killed her dog, kicking off a slew of backlash for the couple. Not only was she fired, but they had their children taken away, while authorities determined if their home was a safe environment for the kids.

Although Jenelle ended her turbulent relationship with David last fall, rumors they reunited began swirling in February.

She confirmed during a YouTube Q&A that they had reconciled.

Did David and Jenelle get their own reality TV show?

According to David, the couple is in the middle of filming their own reality TV show. The revelation came thanks to David, responding to a troll on his Instagram account.

One follower said Teen Mom 2 was better without the couple. David then wrote he and Jenelle were “filming their own show.”

David’s Instagram is private, but The Hollywood Gossip captured the exchange and posted it.

The site is reporting that when asked by a user if Jenelle and David were returning to Teen Mom 2, he replied, “Hell no.”

Jenelle has yet to comment on her husband’s breaking news, and that is because there is more to the story than them filming a new show.

Jenelle and David are offering parenting tips

The series David is referring to has to do with the couple’s new video series they are producing with a woman named Penny Chevalley. It was recently revealed that Jenelle and David would be giving parental advice in the video series.

No, that is not a joke or a misprint. David and Jenelle believe they have advice to offer parents. Despite not having custody of her oldest son and David being prohibited from him seeing his son, these two have tips for parents.

David and Jenelle dishing out parental advice is disturbing. What is even more shocking is they think a TV network will pick up their show.

The video series they are shooting is being turned into a pilot that they believe will make its way to the small screen.

Jenelle Evans is filming with her husband David Eason but it is a video series that they are also producing. The former Teen Mom 2 star has not landed a new reality TV show.

She and her hubby are merely hoping their video series will turn into a new televised gig for them.