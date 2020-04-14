Jenelle Evans brags about ‘perfect Easter’ where Barbara Evans and David Eason didn’t fight

Jenelle Evans is back with David Eason and it looks like everyone is one big, happy family now. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared photos from her Easter celebration on Sunday.

From coloring Easter eggs to spending time with her mom, Jenelle Evans documented the entire holiday. All of her kids, Barbara Evans, and David Eason sat at the same table. There were no arguments, according to her post, and that is very rare.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason spend the holiday with Barbara Evans

After some very challenging months for Jenelle Evans, she has decided to reconcile with David Eason. The two have been spotted together, but spending a family holiday together isn’t something that they have done in a long time.

The photos showed Jenelle Evans with her kids, spending time with her mom, and the entire group eating as a family for Easter. After the months of uncertainty, Barbara Evans and David Eason were able to come together and there were no arguments or bickering. That is a change, especially because the last time Teen Mom 2 viewers saw the family, there was plenty of yelling and comments.

Also included in the family dinner photo was Maryssa, David Eason’s daughter. Everyone appeared happy, including the children. Jenelle Evans shared the photos on social media to prove to critics that they are happy and getting along. This was quite a shock given how the interactions have gone in the past.

What is next for Jenelle Evans and David Eason?

Right now, Jenelle Evans is busy living her life. She will not be returning to Teen Mom 2, and with her contract with MTV expiring, she will be free to do as she pleases.

Recently, she called out her critics for talking about her weight. Jenelle Evans garnered plenty of attention for it, making headlines all over the place.

Her decision to return to David Eason has also gotten her plenty of attention. After Jenelle Evans accused her husband of abuse and admitted he killed her dog, Teen Mom 2 viewers thought she was finally done. Now, she is back to spending holidays with David and all of the kids are thrown into the mix again.

As for what happens next, no one knows. Jenelle Evans and David Eason are working on their marriage and rebuilding their family. Without Teen Mom 2 covering their story, the only updates followers will get are from Jenelle and David themselves.