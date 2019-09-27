Jenelle Evans says losing kids after husband David shot their dog gave her PTSD

Jenelle Evans wants to focus on the future and the success of her JE Cosmetics business. She recently launched an eyebrow kit, something of which she’s very proud. But given the trouble in her personal life, it’s hard for Jenelle to promote her new business without being confronted about her past.

She’s trying to move on from the death of her dog Nugget that her husband shot and killed back in April. Despite not facing charges, the shooting was enough for MTV to cut ties with her for now and David underwent an investigation. Now, Evans is opening up about how much the incident traumatized her.

Jenelle sat down with Bonnie Fuller from Hollywood Life to talk about her recent makeup launch. She answered questions about her problems with David, including how she feels about the shooting of Nugget.

She reveals that she cried every day after losing both the dog and her children. Child Protective Services picked up the children, and she had nightmares about them removing her kids for “no reason” once she got them back.

“Sometimes, like I said, I have bad dreams of [Child Protective Services] coming, knocking on my door and saying, ‘Give me your kids,’ just for no reason,” she explains. “I’ve been trying to my best to just be the best mom I can. So it just gives me PTSD.”

Since losing her kids once, Jenelle and David have done everything to prove to the courts that they are great parents. They have both gone to counseling, and David has completed anger management classes.

“I definitely did [learn from parenting and anger management classes]. I think the co-parenting one we did together as a private session for three hours and the counselor we worked with works with a lot of different families and having to deal with court a lot,” Jenelle revealed during the interview, admitting that the co-parenting issues aren’t so much between her and David.

“We told her basically, me and him co-parent good, but we don’t co-parent with the grandparent’s good. So we found different tools to deal with that and keep business-like attitudes and all that.”

Right now, Jenelle Evans is focusing on her business ventures, but she seems eager to return to MTV in the future should the door open once again.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.