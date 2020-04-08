Jenelle Evans shows off bikini body in latest TikTok video reacting to critics about her weight

There’s one thing about Jenelle Evans that has been getting just as much criticism as her reunion with David Eason lately. That is her weight.

Yes, the former Teen Mom 2 star has put on a few pounds. When Jenelle took off to Nashville after announcing her split from David, her fans and critics alike started to take notice that Jenelle was looking like she gained a little bit of weight.

And now that she’s back with David Eason and living on The Land, it looks like she hasn’t started slimming down either.

It’s not very polite to talk about one’s weight gain or loss, but this is Jenelle Evans that we’re talking about.

Considering that she called Chelsea Houska’s dad a “fat f**k” and has a baby daddy that likes to fat shame people, it’s safe to say that this is just a little bit of karma.

Jenelle is not bothered by Teen Mom 2 critics calling out her weight gain

That still hasn’t stopped Jenelle Evans from posting whatever pictures she wants, both the flattering and those that aren’t so flattering.

She even took the time to post on TikTok about it to let the haters know how unbothered she is. And she did it to Kash Doll’s Doin Too Much.

Is Jenelle Evans doing too much? Watch the TikTok video and see for yourself.

In the caption, Jenelle made it clear why she made the video. She wrote, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing.”

The reaction to Jenelle Evans’ TikTok video is everything

It should surprise no one that Teen Mom 2 fans and Jenelle Evans critics are a bit in shock after watching her latest TikTok video.

In it, Jenelle proudly flaunted her new curves in a bikini by her pool while singing about doing too much, but was she doing too much?

“Wow you have picked up alot of weight,” one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in, saying, “Girl you look good and can rock any size … just can you admit those “tummy teas” and all those weight lost miracles you have promoted for years are really scams ?”

Another critic took aim at Jenelle’s constant weight loss ads. She wrote, “Maybe no one would post hateful comments if you hadn’t pushed your weight loss products in everyone’s face.”

Yet another reminded us that the hate for Jenelle goes way beyond her looks. “It’s not your weight that’s the problem,” she wrote.

Could these few extra pounds be proof that Jenelle is happy to be back with David in North Carolina as she claims, or is it quite the opposite?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year.