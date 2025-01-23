Florian Sukaj spotted leaving club with two ‘hot blonde chicks’

It sounds like Florian Sukaj has some explaining to do.

The Albanian native and his wife, Stacey Silva, are working through their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort this season.

The couple has been struggling for years, but when their challenges intensified, they decided it was time for professional help.

Stacey has revealed that Florian’s love of Miami nightlife has damaged their marriage, accusing him of “flirting and dirty dancing behind the scenes,” as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

In a new preview clip from the January 27 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Stacey reveals that her husband of four years was caught leaving a club with two “hot blonde chicks” in tow.

See it all on #TheLastResort, Mondays at 8/7c! #90DayFiance.

Darcey Silva tattled on Florian

Halfway through the new preview video, Stacey and Florian are in an intense conversation outside an Arizona establishment.

Florian is sipping a drink when Stacey approaches him and goes off.

“You went out … there [were] two hot blonde chicks, okay, that Darcey saw you leave the club with,” Stacey begins.

Florian looks astounded at her accusations and tells her, “Shh. One second.”

But rather than hush up, Stacey presses Florian, asking him, “What’d you guys do after hours? Are you f**king other women behind my back?”

The clip cuts out before we see Florian’s response, but his exasperated facial expression speaks volumes and leaves viewers wondering if he was caught red-handed.

Stacey and Florian’s marriage is in deep trouble

Not only has Stacey complained about Florian hitting the clubs a little too much for her liking, but she’s also hinted that Darcey has interfered in their relationship.

As Stacey revealed on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Darcey and Florian call each other in the middle of the night, often while their spouses, Stacey and Georgi, sleep.

In addition to their late-night phone calls, Florian and Darcey have been partying together, and Darcey told Florian that he’d be better off single.

Stacey is also traumatized that Florian cheated on her and the scandal was made public.

And now, she’s worried that her twin sister might be trying to steal her man.

Darcey will appear in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and her cameo is expected to make a splash.

Will Darcey help or hinder Stacey and Florian’s attempt to salvage their marriage?

“We’ll see if she can come, but I hope the other couples are ready for Hurricane Darcey!” Stacey said.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.