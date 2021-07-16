Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have moved on from cheating scandal, says ‘it made us stronger’

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are stronger than ever despite cheating scandal. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva is gearing up for the new season of Darcey and Stacey and she’s dishing about some of the drama that went down in Season 1. Stacey and her then-fiancé Florian Sukaj gave fans more than they bargained for thanks to a shocking cheating scandal that rocked the couple and threatened their relationship.

During the show, a video emerged of Florian and another woman in a hotel room in a very compromising position. He later admitted to being unfaithful to Stacey but swore that he only kissed the woman. Since then, the pair have tied the knot and according to Stacey, the cheating scandal has made their marriage stronger.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are stronger than ever

Stacey Silva was joined by her sister Darcey to promote Season 2 of Darcey and Stacey as they spoke with US Weekly about what fans of the show can expect.

Stacey gave an update on her relationship with Florian and expressed that things are good after finally tying the knot during the lockdown.

“We are doing great, you know getting married in quarantine was something that I never expected you know, the pandemic. But you know what? our love survived and we made it through some of the toughest times but we’re stronger, it made us stronger,” revealed the TLC star. “I’m just glad that he made it to America in the nick of time right before the lockdown and we said our I do’s in quarantine and our next journey will involve fertility.”

As for the cheating scandal that played out last season, Stacey said they have since moved on from that.

“That was the past, and I feel like we’ve moved on. If anything, it made us stronger. So that past is like, it doesn’t even exist in our minds. We’ve moved past that.”

Viewers will see a different side of Florian Sukaj

During her chat with the media outlet, Stacey continued to discuss Florian’s past infidelity and made it clear that not only has she moved on from it but that things are good between Florian and her twin sister Darcey as well.

Darcey was certainly not pleased with Florian’s behavior last season. She was the one who first found out about Florian’s affair and shared the news with Stacey. But now Darcey and her brother-in-law are on good terms.

“It was unfortunate it had to go that far, but you know, we’re stronger, and Darcey knows it. We’ve all bonded,” remarked Stacey. “Florian’s really, really stepped up, and you guys are going to love Florian this season.” She added, “That’s the Florian I fell in love with. Now everybody’s gonna love him.”

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 premieres Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.