Stacey Silva warned to keep ‘jealous’ and ‘toxic’ Darcey Silva away from her marriage

Stacey Silva and her twin sister Darcey Silva have always had a tight bond, but at this point, they need to establish some well-needed boundaries.

During a counseling session on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Stacey shared disturbing news that has viewers slamming her sister as “jealous” and “insecure.”

Darcey has gotten very close with Stacey‘s husband, Florian Sukaj, but their relationship is bordering on inappropriate.

Stacey discussed the duo’s late-night partying and shared that they call each other at odd hours.

Darcey also told Florian that he would be better off single and that he deserves better.

The surprising revelation makes Stacey’s castmates wonder if Darcey has a thing for Florian and wants him for herself.

In a preview for the season, Stacey hinted at a split from Florian, but now it seems Darcey plays a major role in their marital issues.

Stacey Silva shares disturbing details about Darcey Silva

The latest 90 Day: The Last Resort episode has left us with many questions.

Why on earth is Darcey calling Florian during the wee hours of the morning, and why is she telling him to leave his wife?

After Stacey opened up about the odd relationship between her twin sister and her husband, her castmate Rob Warne had some thoughts about the situation.

“What sister does that?” he questioned in a confessional. “In one way or another, it just sounds like Darcey wants Florian for her if she’s telling Florian that he should dump her sister.”

For once, we’re on the same page as Rob, and that’s a rare occurrence.

We also have another question: Where is Darcey’s husband, Georgi Rusev, when she’s partying with Florian?

We need answers, and we need them now!

90 Day Fiance viewers drag ‘jealous’ Darcey Silva

A clip of the scene with Stacey and Florian was posted on Instagram, and not surprisingly, viewers once again accused Darcey of being jealous of her twin sister.

“Wow. That is so toxic. Keep her away from your marriage,” advised one commenter.

“I don’t think Darcey wants Florian; I think that she’s trying to sabotage Stacy’s happiness because she’s jealous of her. Which is sad,” added someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “Darcey is jealous of Stacey.”

Another reiterated, “Jealousy. She wants what they have 😏😒.”

One viewer reasoned, “Darcy is too involved with Stacy & HER personal business & life! It’s time for Stacy to distance herself from her crazy sister… I think Darcy is jealous of her sister.”

