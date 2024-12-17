90 Day: The Last Resort: Stacey Silva hints at breakup from Florian Sukaj: ‘I loved him so much’

It appears Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have trouble in paradise.

The 90 Day Fiance personalities have faced their fair share of ups and downs in their four-year-long marriage.

After years of struggles, their marital woes intensified enough that the couple joined Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Stacey and Florian are surrounded by five other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise this season.

Stacey and Florian’s castmates hope a marriage boot camp at an Arizona resort will help them overcome their issues.

The 90 Day star has expressed that she’s fed up with Florian’s wandering eye and doesn’t feel the Albanian native supports her as a husband should.

While their dirty laundry currently airs on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Stacey recently spoke to Parade about the status of her and Florian’s relationship… and it doesn’t sound promising.

Stacey says the Miami nightlife ‘got to’ Florian

Stacey opened up to the outlet about Florian’s love of partying, claiming that living in Miami has been “crazy.”

“The nightlife kind of got to him, I feel, and so there’s a lot of flirting and dirty dancing behind the scenes,” Stacey shared.

“It was bringing up old wounds because it was very traumatizing for me to have Florian cheat on me publicly,” she added.

Stacey claims Florian wasn’t ‘really supportive’ during her surgery

Not only has Florian let Stacey down by giving other women attention but he also wasn’t there for her emotionally during a trying time.

After undergoing emergency surgery earlier this year, Stacey claims that Florian was “there,” but he would “go out and stay out late and not be really supportive.”

Stacey hoped therapy would “snap” Florian out of it, but she hinted that didn’t happen.

“He just doesn’t get it,” Stacey complained.

Another issue plaguing their marriage is how Stacey and Florian see and react to things.

According to the 90 Day: The Last Resort star, she likes to get things out in the open, whereas he tends to “push things inside.”

Stacey added that she decided to join Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort because Florian wanted to do everything by himself.

“That’s why it’s taking a toll on our marriage and hence why we did Last Resort,” she added.

Stacey conducted her interview without her wedding ring

It appears that Stacey and Florian are still not doing well post-therapy.

Stacey opted not to wear her wedding ring during her interview with Parade, likely a “choice decided by production,” as the outlet noted.

The 50-year-old House of Eleven co-founder stated that she should have seen Florian’s behavior as a red flag, but didn’t because she had “stars” in her eyes.

“I loved him so much, and I just wanted the perfect life,” Stacey said, notably in the past tense. “But at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a perfect life.”

Are Stacey and Florian still together?

We can’t say (for certain) whether or not Stacey and Florian have split, although the writing seems to be on the wall.

On Instagram, Stacey and Florian have posted mostly individual photos and videos rather than footage of themselves together, which could be a clue about their relationship status.

The last time Florian appeared in Stacey’s feed was on Valentine’s Day of this year.

As for Florian, he hasn’t included Stacey in any of his Instagram posts since September 2023.

Whether or not their therapy was successful remains to be seen this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In the meantime, their fans and critics will watch them closely and search for clues regarding their broken marriage.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.