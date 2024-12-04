Where was 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 filmed?

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is underway with six new couples in this season’s cast.

On Monday night, we were reintroduced to several couples attending a three-week-long relationship boot camp to try and mend their broken marriages.

Among those fighting to save their relationships are Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj.

In the same fashion as Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couples arrived individually at their resort. But this time, instead of Florida, filming took place in Arizona.

After getting situated in their suites, each of the couples attended a happy hour to mingle amongst themselves before delving into their first group therapy session with the help of three relationship experts.

During Episode 1, viewers were offered a glimpse of the five-star resort and its beautiful amenities.

So, where exactly did the group of troubled 90 Day Fiance cast members spend three weeks working on their marriages? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed in Arizona

According to TLC’s website, Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort was filmed at a “desert oasis in Arizona.”

Based on footage in the first episode, as noted by Arizona Central, 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 looks to have been filmed specifically at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Scottsdale.

The outlet reports that the scenes in Episode 1 match the backdrop of the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa, specifically the fountains, pools, walkways, and landscapes.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans spotted several cast members during filming

Additionally, according to a 90 Day Fiance fan on Reddit, employees at the establishment confirmed several of the cast members were at the resort filming.

Per the fan who was at the Omni spa at the time, Florian Sukaj, Gino Palazzolo, and Darcey Silva were spotted during their stay.

As the 90 Day Fiance fan put it, “Staff just confirmed they are here ‘filming,’ but they didn’t know or wouldn’t say anything more.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stacey Silva and her husband, Florian, were spotted filming in Scottsdale, Arizona, earlier this year.

In the photos and videos published by Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter), Stacey and Florian were joined by Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, as they rode a party bike and were followed by some camera operators.

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 reportedly caused a ruckus during filming in Florida

We don’t know yet whether this season’s cast was as rowdy as Season 1’s.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, disgruntled visitors at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida, purportedly complained of the cast members disrupting the peace, certain amenities being closed off for the cast, and the cast members getting loud and dropping F-bombs late into the night.

What we do know, however, is that this season’s cast is already off to a dramatic start.

This season’s couples are facing a multitude of marital woes

During their first therapy session as a group, all of the couples took turns laying their problems on the line.

Ariela accused Biniyam of cheating and not treating her like a wife should be treated. Brandon and Julia’s sex life is on the rocks because they disagree about starting a family. Stacey is fed up with Florian’s wandering eye and late nights at the bars. Rob and Sophie are still trying to figure out if they’re compatible. Josh claims that Natalie’s expectations aren’t being met, and she struggles with jealousy issues. Jasmine has been spending nights at friends’ houses as her and Gino’s sexless marriage continues to disintegrate.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.