90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 trailer teases multiple cheating scandals — When does it premiere?

Are you ready for another season of 90 Day: The Last Resort?

TLC unveiled the official trailer, cast, and premiere date for Season 2 of the hit reality series.

The series returns in December, and we’re sure it will be one of the most dramatic seasons in recent memory to rock the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The setting has shifted from the Florida Keys to Arizona, which looks far more tranquil, but the drama is off the charts.

Our six couples are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva, and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj.

The trailer teases some of the conflict, and we’re stunned by some of the developments.

Ariela is activated

Ariela drops a bombshell on her co-stars that Biniyam cheated on her.

“He’s gonna try and say that he hasn’t been unfaithful, but I have all the evidence,” Ariela screams as her husband fires back that she’s a “f—–g liar.”

Details about how Ariela believes Biniyam cheated are being kept under wraps, but we’ve known for a while now that there’s been trouble in paradise.

In one of her infamous Instagram Lives, Angela Deem declared that Biniyam had moved on, indicating he and Ariela didn’t survive the cheating allegations plaguing their relationship.

Then there’s Brandon and Julia, who seem to be having money troubles and allegations of infidelity.

In one scene, Brandon claims on a video chat with his parents that Julia cheated on him.

It’s a bold accusation, and Julia isn’t thrilled about it. She questions why her husband brought it up.

It may be crafty editing, but Brandon’s claim seems valid.

Stacey Silva returns with a juicy storyline

Since Darcey & Stacey’s cancellation, Stacey and Florian have been mostly absent from the 90 Day Fiance universe.

However, it seems that their relationship has faltered since moving to Miami.

Stacey reveals her concerns that Florian has changed and has done something that has “completely broken” her trust in him.

Jasmine and Gino are probably the only couple on the cast who genuinely need help from the experts.

They’ve continually had deeply-rooted issues, to the point that we spent months thinking they’d split up.

Thankfully, they were recently spotted together, indicating they have resolved their issues.

One of the most shocking moments in the trailer is when Natalie grabs Sophie’s drink from her hands, and some falls on Jasmine.

The Panamanian hurricane flies off the handle and prepares to fight with a nonchalant Natalie.

It’s an insane scene that we’re sure will have plenty of fallout when the show returns.

What are your thoughts on the trailer? Hit the comments.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premieres Monday, December 2 at 8/7c on TLC. You can stream Season 1 on Discovery+ and Max.