90 Day Fiance couple Jasmine and Gino spotted together in NY amid divorce rumors

Whether Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are still together remains a mystery.

The couple has thoroughly confused 90 Day Fiance fans regarding their marital status.

Their rollercoaster relationship has played out on-screen for years, lending credence to the rumors they’ve split.

But off-screen, Jasmine and Gino have sent mixed messages about their marriage status.

Most recently, 90 Day Fiance sleuths believed they had solved Jasmine and Gino’s marital mystery when Jasmine uploaded an unflattering and compromising photo of Gino’s bald head.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

90 Day Fiance fans were convinced Gino would not still be with Jasmine if she posted such photos on social media.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo were spotted together in Brooklyn

But now, there appears to be evidence that Jasmine and Gino might still be a couple.

A 90 Day Fiance viewer posted on Reddit, asking whether TLC films in Brooklyn, New York, after seeing Jasmine and Gino in their neighborhood.

@90dayfiance_alexa re-shared the Reddit post on Instagram along with a photo of the couple, which was captioned, “Gino & Jasmine spotted in Brooklyn.”

The Redditor noted that Jasmine and Gino were outside their building in Brooklyn, an area they said was not “an obvious choice for tourist visits or general filming.”

The Redditor also noted that they’ve only seen Jasmine and Gino in passing and no other 90-Day Fiance cast members.

Gino’s body language signaled he didn’t want any public recognition

The 90 Day Fiance fan said they ran into Gino walking solo, who appeared to be trying to avoid being recognized in public.

The Redditor claimed that Gino walked with his head down and “sheepishly” responded to them with a “Yes” when asked whether he was Gino Palazzolo from 90 Day Fiance.

They added that Gino was “nice” and told the fan it was nice to meet him/her.

Jasmine and Gino share posts from Brooklyn

In subsequent slides in the Instagram post, @90dayfiance_alexa shared some of Gino’s recent Instagram Stories, which featured New York skylines, specifically Brooklyn.

And it appears that Jasmine has also posted photos from Brooklyn in her Instagram Stories, implying that she was, in fact, in the same place at the same time as Gino.

So, does this mean that Gino and Jasmine are still together? Did they ever really split? Or are they toying with 90 Day Fiance viewers?

That’s what we’re trying to discern, but they’re certainly not making it easy for us.

Gino and Jasmine continue to confuse 90 Day Fiance fans

There has been chatter online that Gino and Jasmine have, in fact, split and have been filming for the latest installment of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life with their significant others.

Rumors have also swirled, claiming that Gino and Jasmine are filming for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.

☕️ The Last Resort Season 2 Cast:

Brandon and Julia

Sophie and Rob

Binyam and Ariela

Jasmine and Gino

Maybe: Nikki and an iPad 🤣#90DayFiance #thelastresort ☕️ pic.twitter.com/4TWiN2hQcM — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) March 26, 2024

It’s also been conjectured that Jasmine is dating a Romanian-American man named Matt Branis, whom she reportedly cheated on Gino with after meeting him at Planet Fitness.

At the same time, Gino was spotted with a Jasmine lookalike over the summer, and it appeared they were filming for a 90 Day Fiance spinoff in Las Vegas.

At this point, we’re just as confused as you are about Jasmine and Gino’s relationship status.

Gino has remained mostly tight-lipped on social media, but Jasmine spoke out recently, seemingly putting the rumors to rest.

In a September 2024 Instagram Story, Jasmine addressed the rumor mill, pleading, “Make it stop, please!”

“I don’t have any boyfriend, lover, whatever!” Jasmine insisted. “I’m married.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.