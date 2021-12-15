Farrah Abraham throws major shade at Teen Mom: Family Reunion despite appearance on the show

Farrah Abraham mocked the upcoming Teen Mom: Family Reunion although she filmed for the show and will make her appearance next month on MTV. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham will be making her reemergence on MTV next month in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but not before she threw major shade at the network and her castmates.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is slated to be a drama-filled spinoff show that Teen Mom fans are looking forward to watching next month.

One of the biggest shockers about the upcoming show is the fact that Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham will be appearing on it.

Farrah chose to pursue a career in the adult film industry rather than continue filming on Teen Mom OG and walked away from the franchise in 2018 after nine seasons on the show.

Farrah is making headlines these days, garnering attention from fans and critics alike, just like her previous time on MTV.

Farrah Abraham throws major shade at Teen Mom: Family Reunion ahead of appearance on show

Although Farrah chose to film for the Family Reunion, she’s hating on the production crew and the cast.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared screenshots of Farrah’s recent social media activity, including her Instagram Stories.

In one slide, Farrah shared a screenshot from the preview for Teen Mom: Family Reunion and added the text, “What I’m not doing With my life at 30,” and tagged the Instagram handles of Teen Mom, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and Paramount Plus.

Another slide showed a post by Farrah that read, “CAPTION: What I’m not doing with my life at 30 ✅”

Farrah Abraham doesn’t want to be associated with Teen Mom despite her appearances

From another one of her Instagram Stories, the next slide showed Farrah asking Teen Mom’s Young + Pregnant Casting page to stop tagging her in their posts.

“@youngandpregnantcasting I’m not here to glorify teen pregnancy or contribute to under paid teen parents working on tv….” Farrah wrote, over Young + Pregnant Casting’s post.

“It’s literally disturbing there’s a social media account like this… teen parenting is hard and not something to go casting crazy to increase teen pregnancies WTF???” Farrah continued, tagging Viacom CBS and Paramount Plus.

At the bottom of the Story, Farrah added, “Don’t tag me [you’re] Mentally disturbing.”

Another post on social media from Farrah recently read, “I should just throw the next reunion party this one looks lame.”

When reports first surfaced that Farrah was joining the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, viewers were in shock.

Farrah has always caused drama no matter where she goes or what she does, as evidenced by a heated scuffle with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd.

Although she’s not exactly a fan-favorite from the Teen Mom franchise, her dramatic presence will likely boost ratings and give viewers what they’ve been missing.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.