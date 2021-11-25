Teen Mom OG viewers react to seeing Farrah Abraham return to MTV in reunion preview

Farrah Abraham’s appearance in a Teen Mom OG clip left viewers with strong opinions about her return. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham made a surprise cameo in a Teen Mom OG video recently and it has fans wondering what’s going on.

Teen Mom OG fans tuned in Tuesday night for this season’s finale episode.

After every season of Teen Mom OG, fans wait excitedly for the reunion special that follows.

Teen Mom released a preview clip of this season’s reunion on their official Instagram on Wednesday.

Farrah Abraham makes cameo in Teen Mom OG video

In the video, Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham appeared for a cameo and told the camera, “Okay, ladies, have a great reunion… no storming off!”

Meanwhile, snippets of the reunion played, showing the moms and dads of Teen Mom OG getting into some heated discussions with each other that included shouting and finger-pointing.

Teen Mom OG viewers who watched the video clip were shocked to see Farrah Abraham appear.

Teen Mom OG viewers react to Farrah Abraham’s appearance

“Honestly, at this point I’d rather see Farrah than amber,” wrote one Teen Mom OG viewer.

“If ur bringing Farah back bring Janelle. Only fair. 😂” commented another.

One commenter wasn’t ready to see the former Teen Mom OG star and wrote, “Not Farrah 😂”

“Whyyyyyyyis Farrah back,” asked another commenter.

“Why……. Why would they think we wanna see Farrah???” asked another curious Teen Mom OG fan. “We worked hard to get her removed.”

Perhaps Farrah’s appearance in the video will lead up to an announcement about the premiere of the Teen Mom spinoff special.

Teen Mom fans of the various spinoffs have been waiting for word of a premiere date.

Farrah was one of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise who was asked to participate by living in a retreat-style house with the rest of the cast and have their lives filmed.

The premise of the show sounds like The Real World on MTV meets Teen Mom, so it’s sure to entertain. Filming has wrapped for the special, and news of fights have already been reported.

Farrah was one of the alleged culprits when she supposedly got into a heated altercation with Cheyenne Floyd after causing a raucous among the cast when she arrived.

Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen, must have been right when she told Dr. Drew Pinsky that her daughter was only hired to “bring the drama.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.