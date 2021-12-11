Farrah Abraham issues cease and desist letters to Teen Mom castmates, calls them ‘racist’

Farrah Abraham told her fans that she handed out cease and desist letters to her Teen Mom: Family Reunion castmates, calling them “racist.” Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham is stirring up trouble once again, and this time the Teen Mom OG alum is going after her Family Reunion castmates.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Farrah will be joining the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, debuting next month on MTV.

The spinoff show will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant in a waterfront, retreat-style house in San Diego County, California.

Farrah stepped away from Teen Mom OG in 2018 to pursue her career in the adult film industry, but now she’s back on MTV and in full force.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Farrah has been taking to social media to put her own spin on how things went down.

Farrah Abraham to issue cease and desist letters to castmates

Recently, Farrah told her followers on Instagram that she would be issuing cease and desist letters to her castmates, who she labeled “racist.”

“I’m handing out cease and desist [letters] today to some Teen Mom cast members who wanted to gang up and totally be like, I don’t know, racist in their own way,” Farrah told her followers on her Instagram Stories, as reported by The Sun. “But anyways, cease and desist day.”

Farrah cited handling her business like a “true adult” as the reason for her actions.

“We’re going to be seeing it because I ain’t dealing with it when the show comes out,” Farrah added. “I handle my business like a true adult.”

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham to bring the drama back to MTV

Farrah recently spoke with TMZ and said her Teen Mom: Family Reunion castmates “sneak attacked” her.

“I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves,” Farrah told the outlet. “Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

Among Farrah’s castmates are Teen Mom OG veterans and her former co-stars, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. Cheyenne Floyd, of the current cast of Teen Mom OG, will also appear on the spinoff alongside Farrah.

It was reported that Farrah and Cheyenne got into a heated argument during filming, and a recent promo clip showed Cheyenne flipping over a table while arguing with Farrah, seemingly confirming the rumors.

Farrah has already promised Teen Mom fans plenty of drama to come on Family Reunion, which will air in eight one-hour-long segments beginning next month on MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.