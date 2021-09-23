Teen Mom spinoff: Another physical altercation breaks out among cast when Farrah Abraham joins the house

Another fight reportedly broke out at the Teen Mom spinoff retreat house when cast members were surprised by Farrah Abraham joining the cast. Pic credit: MTV

It seems that wherever Farrah Abraham goes, the drama follows, and this was the case when she recently surprised the current cast members of the Teen Mom spinoff show being filmed.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Farrah was spotted filming for the Teen Mom spinoff show, in a surprise twist.

The spinoff show is reportedly set up at a retreat-type house where the cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant are living under one roof while filming.

One altercation has already broken out in the house, as reported by Briana and Brittany DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus.

Roxanne claimed that Briana and Brittany, along with Jade Cline, were unfairly kicked out of their living quarters after they got into a fight with their Teen Mom 2 castmate, Ashley Jones.

Farrah Abraham’s arrival at the Teen Mom retreat house sparked another fight

Now, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that yet another fight has broken out in the house, and it was prompted by Farrah Abraham’s surprise arrival.

Farrah’s former castmates and rivals, such as Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood, were already in the spinoff house when Farrah arrived last weekend.

According to a behind-the-scenes source who spoke to The Ashley, Farrah’s arrival was kept a secret until the last minute because producers wanted to capture the dramatic reactions from other cast members.

“The producers didn’t tell the other cast that Farrah was coming because they wanted a big reaction,” the source told The Ashley. “They definitely got what they wanted — everything basically exploded on the set — again.”

The source also noted that the altercation turned physical, unlike the screaming match that ensued between Briana, Brittany, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

According to the source, the other cast members weren’t happy about Farrah joining the cast and furniture even got tossed around as a reaction.

Teen Mom OG girls got physical when Farrah arrived

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said,” the source said. “One of the Teen Mom OG girls actually flipped some furniture in anger. Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident. It was complete chaos.”

The Ashley reported that Farrah remained unharmed in the incident to their knowledge, and didn’t name any names quite yet.

Another on-set source told The Ashley that things at the retreat house have gotten out of hand, saying, “This entire spin-off is a complete clusterf**k.”

“Everyone is mad, everything is super-unorganized and some of the cast feels really betrayed over them bringing Farrah in. They were worried Jenelle [Evans] was coming too. This is turning into a disaster,” they added.

There was talk that Jenelle Evans was asked to join the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff, but she took to TikTok earlier this week to clear the air.

Jenelle claimed that she was asked to participate in the spinoff, but that MTV ghosted her after a month of no contact.

Teen Mom fans are definitely curious about the spinoff show and with so much drama already going down before a premiere date has even been announced, it might be just the thing the Teen Mom franchise needs to boost their ratings again.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.