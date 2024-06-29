Fans have a ‘newfound respect’ for Khloe Kardashian after her and Kim Kardashian’s mom-shaming battle

Khloe Kardashian and social media typically don’t mix, but after seeing her older sister, Kim Kardashian, mom-shame her on an episode of The Kardashians, a pocket of the internet jumped to her defense.

Five of the six Kardashian-Jenner siblings have become parents within the last decade, and as a result, their lives have undoubtedly changed.

Khloe, the family’s former wild child, has made the most significant transitions since becoming a single mom of two.

While fans previously saw Khloe’s wild antics, from a DUI arrest to being accused of stealing other people’s boyfriends, today’s Khloe is mom of the year. And no one is more annoyed by it than Kim.

Despite being a mother to four kids, Kim shared on The Kardashians that Khloe’s unwillingness to leave the carpool and step out in the streets was annoying.

The SKIMS founder told her sister how she felt, prompting social media commenters to defend Khloe.

Kim Kardashian mom-shamed Khloe Kardashian for staying home with her kids too much

Kim and Khloe have historically had their ups and downs. Fans who watched them on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will recall Kim’s classic line, “Don’t be F**king RUDE!” as she hit Khloe with her purse in Season 1 of the E! series. The fights on their Hulu show, The Kardashians, are even more intense but for utterly different reasons.

In a Season 5 episode of The Kardashians, Kim confronted Khloe while they hung out at Kim’s house. Kim told Khloe she didn’t appreciate how the Good American CEO did her daughter Chicago’s hair for her during what Kim described as a “really hard week.”

Kim explained in a confessional that she brought Chicago to her mom’s house when Khloe texted her and asked to do Chi’s hair because it had “so much product in it.” Kim felt Khloe was “shaming” her for sending her daughter to Kris with messy hair.

The conversation led to Kim saying in a confessional that Khloe wouldn’t have been bothered by Chi’s hair had she “interacted with other human beings besides the children and your family all day long.” She told her sister to get out more and “live your life.”

Fans share their ‘newfound respect’ for Khloe on Instagram following her and Kim’s fight

After hearing Kim out, Khloe felt attacked. In another scene, she said that Kim “reverse mom-shamed” her by bashing her and her kids’ daily routine.

The fight between the sisters ended with Khloe debating going with the family on a trip to Aspen. She went on the trip but continued arguing with Kim over her decision to FaceTime her daughter True while at a party with Kim’s close friends, whom she calls “lifers.”

The tension between Khloe and Kim caused fans to pick sides between the sisters.

Kim comes off as really miserable and jealous of how well Kourtney & Khloe handle their own households. Maybe don’t release a new skims campaign every other week and you’d actually have time to implement structure into your household. https://t.co/gPlTFjjADU — Cowboy Tartar (@AlmieetUThere) June 27, 2024

Many sided with Khloe and felt Kim was projecting her perceived motherhood issues. After the episode debuted in June 2024, several fans applauded Khlo-money’s devotion to her kids.

Khloe Kardashian with her baby boy, Tatum. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“Khloe, I have a newfound respect for you!” one user commented under a photo of her with her son, Tatum. “You are such a great mom! And don’t let your jealous sister, who’s NEVER around for her kids, make you feel bad about spending time with your kids. I think it’s beautiful and so selfless of you❤️🙏God bless.”

Maybe Kim will just let Khloe be? Fans will have to wait and see!

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.