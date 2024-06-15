Khloe Kardashian catches flack on Instagram for sharing her workout routine with trainer

It’s been years since Khloe started her weight loss journey, which she has said stemmed from her 2016 divorce from Lamar Odom.

Now, she’s a beast in the gym and has said on her Hulu show that she works out daily.

But Khloe doesn’t manage her toned physique alone. Like most things, it takes a village to make her look like she does. Don Brooks, her personal trainer and celebrity fitness guru, has been a significant person in helping her reach her bawdy goals.

Don frequently appears on Khloe’s Instagram account. She often shows clips from their workouts, which can put countless people to shame.

The shame was extra palpable after Khloe posted an intricate workout with Don.

After seeing the video, commenters felt she was insensitive by showing her likely expensive workout regimen.

Khloe Kardashian posted one of her and her trainer, Don’s workout routines on Instagram

Khloe and her home gym go together like bread and butter. So, no one should’ve been surprised when she shared a video of her moving her body with Don by her side.



The Instagram reel began with a soundbite from a Denzel Washington interview. In the clip, Denzel says, “Those who can, do; those who can’t talk about those who can.”

As Denzel spoke, Khloe showed what she could do. In one scene, she sprinted along a line of neon-taped squares. Then, the camera turned to her breathing heavily as she lifted a barbell several times.

During one of her jumping cycles, Khloe also recorded herself sprinting along the squares and crisscross jumping along them, as well as her daughter, True, and her nieces, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West, following her.

Khloe Kardashian’s haters felt she wasn’t being considerate of people who can’t afford a trainer

In her Instagram post, Khloe shared that the video was only a “peek” at her and Don’s work. While she could’ve shown more of her routine, some feel she did more than enough.

Khloe’s video upset those who want a Don for themselves or feel he’s a waste of money.

One user thought she should’ve considered her workout routine a “privilege” and not something someone with a $40,000 salary can achieve.

Others expressed similar complaints, with one user saying a gym isn’t necessary for a good workout.

Though some felt Khloe was being braggadocious about how she lives, she received praise from those who enjoyed watching her get moving.

One fan loved that she also involved the little ones in her video, calling it “cute.”

Since Khloe is impressively consistent in the gym, her workout videos probably won’t end anytime soon.

