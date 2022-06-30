Lamar Odom shades Khloe Kardashian while confessing love for Taraji P. Henson

Lamar is getting real about a couple of his famous exes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lamar Odom shades Khloe Kardashian while confessing his love for Taraji P. Henson, making a few shocking revelations.

It’s no secret that Khloe and Lamar had a whirlwind courtship, getting married after one month of dating. Since their divorce in 2016, Lamar has not been shy about his desire to reunite with Khloe. Lamar spoke candidly about The Kardashians star when he was in the Big Brother house playing Celebrity Big Brother.

Months after his openness about Khloe, Lamar has thrown some serious shade at her while comparing the reality TV star to the Empire star.

How did Lamar Odom shades Khloe Kardashian and confess his love for Taraji P. Henson?

While doing an interview with Page Six for his latest reality TV stint, College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET, Lamar was asked about his love life. Lamar had to admit which of his exes he wants to reunite with the most.

The answer was not Khloe. Lamar chose Taraji.

“I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love,” he expressed. “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.”

Lamar and Taraji dated for several months back in 2009, right before he met and married Khloe. When he was reflecting on his love for his two exes, Lamar threw some serious shade at Khloe and her famous family.

“I think the difference between Taraji and Khloe is how they was brought up. Their upbringing, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think. I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does,” the former NBA player shared with the website.

Despite his diss, Lamar did call Khloe “a great wife.” However, the shade is surprising considering how Khloe and the Kardashian-Jenner family stood by Lamar following his near-fatal overdose.

What else has Lamar said about his relationship with Taraji?

There’s no question that when people think of Lamar, his relationship with Khloe is one thing that comes to mind. It turns out though the most significant relationship in the basketball player’s life is with the Hidden Figures actress.

Lamar shared with TV One’s Uncensored years ago that he wished he had done things differently with Taraji. He revealed she gave him inspiration and that he used to carry her picture with him on the road. The NBA star wishes he had done things differently.

Yes, the Khloe and Lamar star did leave Taraji because he met and fell in love with Khloe.

What do you think of Lamar Odom’s words about Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson?

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu.