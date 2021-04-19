Fans cringed as Big Ed revealed he got lucky with his new girlfriend Liz. Pic credit: Discovery+

Although Big Ed’s relationship with his Filipina girlfriend Rosemarie Vega didn’t work on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the connection he was looking for might’ve been in his own backyard.

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, fans watched Big Ed take a major step with his new flame Liz as they spent a weekend away together for a close friend’s wedding.

The awkward three-hour drive to the destination didn’t look promising, but a couple of champagne bottles later, Big Ed revealed to producers the two took a major step in their relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Big Ed got lucky on a weekend away with Liz

While Big Ed was worried he might’ve landed himself in the friend zone with Liz, the weekend away definitely helped push the relationship in the right direction.

While, originally, the accommodation provided two beds, thanks to issues at the hotel, the two had to settle for one to share.

Despite getting majorly rejected on one of their earlier dinner dates, after Big Ed walked into his hotel room with a huge smile on his face the next morning, it was obvious what had gone down that night.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“Last night was off the charts,” Big Ed told producers in a confessional.

Purposely dancing around the subject of sex, he continued, “We started snuggling and we started to kiss, and she is so beautiful, and soft, and caring. She’s a giver.”

Finally the producers asked, “Did you guys have sex?”

“Okay, so,” he laughed. “Yeah I mean, we made love all night.”

Giving way more details than viewers asked for, he added, “We did it about twice and Liz’s body is amazing. It’s like a surreal dream.”

It’s clear Big Ed left a happy man as he gushed, “I’ve never had anyone take over and make love to me in my life. It will go down in Big Ed history as ‘the event,'”

While Big Ed and Liz got closer physically, he also took this opportunity to ask her if he could introduce her as his girlfriend.

Fans cringe as Big Ed details sex with new girlfriend

While Big Ed is obviously happy, fans cringed as this was definitely too much information for them.

From telling her that she tasted like peaches to the number of times they did the deed, viewers had a common reaction as they flooded the comments with messages of disgust.

It’s clear fans had similar reactions hearing about Big Ed’s sex life. Pic credit: @90daydisaster/Instagram

How do you feel about hearing the details of Big Ed’s sex life?

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.