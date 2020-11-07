90 Day Fiance spoilers: Big Ed filming for dating spin-off

You can love him or you can hate him, but it looks like Big Ed Brown is here to stay in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The immensely popular breakout star from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been spotted filming again.

It was previously reported that Big Ed was spotted on what looked to be a date with cameras in tow.

Now, he’s been spotted again, and according to 90 Day Fiance spoilers, he is expected to be a part of an upcoming 90 Day Fiance spin-off dating show that has been heavily teased for the past few months.

There’s still no telling when this show might debut or who else will be on it aside from Big Ed. But from the spoilers we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the purpose of the show is to send now-single 90 Day Fiance stars out on dates as they continue their quest to find love.

Big Ed filming again

The latest 90 Day Fiance spoiler comes from Katrina from @fraudedbytlc on Instagram. She’s been pretty accurate so far so we expect no less for these reports that Big Ed is back in front of the camera as TLC works to bring more entertainment to viewers who have been waiting for new 90 Day Fiance spin-offs and seasons to begin.

Other single 90 Day Fiance stars that could appear on the show include Colt Johnson and Molly Hopkins. Danielle Jbali was also spotted filming back in September so don’t be surprised if she pops up on this new spinoff too.

Big Ed filmed at a urology clinic

As Monsters & Critics recently reported, Big Ed was spotted outside of a urology clinic with a film crew. It’s no secret that the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t want to have any more kids being that he’s 54 years old and already has an adult daughter.

On Before the 90 Days, Rosemarie Vega dumped him after learning that he didn’t want more kids. After all, she made it very clear that she wanted a couple more and he didn’t reveal that he actually wanted a vasectomy until after the pair had already met and slept together.

Rosemarie left him right after, packing up all her things and ghosting Big Ed as he slept in their hotel room. Ed returned home single, having not even proposed to Rosemarie during his stay in the Philippines.

Big Ed Brown already made the leap from Before the 90 Days to 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Now, it looks like we’ll be seeing even more of him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.