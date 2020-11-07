Big Ed spotted filming at urology office, 90 Day Fiance fans think he might have got that vasectomy

Big Ed Brown’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days ended because he revealed to his partner Rosemarie Vega that he wasn’t planning on having any more kids.

Although she had made it clear she wanted more children, he waited until after traveling all the way to the Philippines to tell her the truth of how he felt about expanding their family.

At 51 years old, he had already raised a daughter and didn’t want to start over with a newborn.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In fact, Big Ed was going to make it impossible and told her he planned on having a vasectomy.

Vasectomy plans ended his relationship

While Ed already lied about his height and bullied her into shaving her legs, the dealbreaker to end the relationship was his desire to not have any more children.

She looked over major things like him asking for an STD test but felt like he would only continue to lie to her.

Although Big Ed knew his young girlfriend wanted to expand her family, he failed to come clean to her until his arrival in the Philippines.

Read More Jesse Meester says Tom Brooks contacted him to apologize, swap notes on Darcey Silva

When he finally let her know his plans for a vasectomy, she took the next flight home. She always dreamed of growing her family and his decision to not want kids was a deal-breaker.

Rose felt like he deceived her and was tired of him disrespecting her. Big Ed’s reveal of his decision of a vasectomy essentially ended the relationship.

Will it be the storyline of his next endeavor?

While his relationship with Rose ended on The Other Way, he’s not leaving the 90 Day universe. Instagram account @fraudedbytlc reveals that Big Ed was spotted at a Urology office with cameras.

It seems like Big Ed might be finally getting the vasectomy he was planning on.

As for Rose, she recently gave viewers an inside look in her newly renovated home. 90 Day Fiance fans will remember the broken-down shack that was shared with her sister that was featured on the show.

The new home features an updated kitchen and rooftop access. Her son Prince will even have his own room.

Although their time on the show was disastrous – it’s safe to say, both Ed and Rose got what they wanted after the breakup.

Will you be tuning in for a 90 Day Fiance spin-off with Big Ed?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.