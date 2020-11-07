Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance fans gush over Rosemarie Vega’s new house, can’t believe the upgrade since Before the 90 Days


Rosemarie-Vega
It’s safe to say Rosemarie has upgraded her life since her relationship with Big Ed. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed Brown was in for a major surprise when he visited his girlfriend Rosemarie Vega’s hometown of Caloocan.

Ed was worried about having air conditioning when he should’ve been worried about running water.

Although the relationship between her and the Californian didn’t work, Rose is definitely reaping the benefits of her 90 Day Fiance fame.

Viewers saw her shack on 90 Day Fiance

Her home was famously featured on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when her 54-year-old boyfriend from San Diego came to the Philippines to meet her family.

From chickens walking through the kitchen to rats in the shower, the conditions in which Rosemarie lived were nothing like Big Ed has ever experienced.

The home had no doors and the roof leaked when it rained. They took showers out of buckets and slept on thin mats on the hard ground.

Confessing that it might’ve been one of the worst nights of his life, Ed told Rose that he was getting them a hotel room.

Seeing the poor conditions Rose lived in only further convinced Big Ed that she was only looking for a meal ticket out of her country.

She’s upgraded in a major way

The joke is on Big Ed because Rosemarie is doing it on her own.

Rosemarie took to her YouTube channel to show fans the major upgrades she made in her living situation. The new multi-level home features high ceilings and a newly upgraded kitchen.

 

Originally, she and her son Prince slept on the ground of their shack in the Philippines. She’s proud to display that her young boy will have his own room to enjoy.

Fans were happy to see that Rose was able to better herself and the life of her son with her 90 Day Fiance fame.

They flooded her Instagram comments with messages of encouragement.

One user wrote, “Ah this is so amazing! I’m glad the show has done great things for you. You and prince deserve it 💞.”

Another user wrote, “Am so happy seeing you grow every day. You literally teach women how to appreciate your own self and be happy for the thing you own. Being content and enough.”

While the house isn’t finished, Rose plans on filming part two of her vlog soon.

What do you think of Rose’s new home?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Brianna is Bay Area-based reality TV lover and writer who has contributed to multiple online publications in subjects varying from business and travel to entertainment.... read more
