Big Ed debuts on Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance fans freak out

TLC has angered viewers once again with its casting choice for the newest 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk duo. The infamous Big Ed made his debut on the popular spin-off and fans were not happy about it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum was one of the most talked-about cast members from his season. He did gain a few fans, but many disliked the San Diego native due to his horrible treatment of ex-girlfriend Rose Vega.

Since the season ended a few months ago, viewers were happy to get a break from Ed, but now he’s back on our TV screens.

Fans are angry about Big Ed on Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk viewers were shocked during the latest episode when Big Ed and his mom Norma made their appearance.

90 Day Fiance fans are not known for holding their tongues, and they surely had a lot to say on Twitter.

While the 54-year-old might think he’s a star with a legion of fans, the comments are proving otherwise. Of the many comments that poured in about the new line up, very few were from fans happy to see him on TV again.

“I can’t watch Ed and his mom…it doesn’t work!!!” said one Twitter user. “Please bring back Tim and Veronica permanently! They make this show!”

“Big Ed is a disgusting character who thinks he’s a star, every time TLC puts him on a new show I cringe and his ego grows three sizes,” wrote another Twitter follower.

A third viewer wrote, “Can we all agree that we don’t want to see Big Ed on TV anymore?! Pillow talk has gone to sh*t now.”

And then there were the memes!

@tlc You CANNOT take away Tim and Veronica! And I was not a fan when I heard they were replacing Dean and Tarik but NOW they have proved their right to be on #90DayFiancePillowTalk. I will never ever like Big Ed and don't think anyone else will either. No I'm not having it. pic.twitter.com/3amKTTTI1r — Politrixie (@MadamPolitrixie) August 11, 2020

Viewers want Tim and Veronica back

This is not the first time that a TLC cast shakeup has caused an uproar among fans.

A few weeks ago, viewers were angered that their faves Tim and Veronica were no longer on the show.

To add insult to injury, the duo was replaced by some of the most hated cast members in the franchise –Karen and River from The Family Chantel!

Viewers also took to twitter with their angry comments.

It now seems that Karen and River might be gone, but fans are just not happy that instead of bringing back Tim and Veronica, TLC has chosen to add Big Ed.

“Dear TLC,” wrote one viewer, “Thank you for taking Karen & River off Pillowtalk, but we do not want Big Ed & his mom either, put back Tim & Veronica instead. Sincerely, your viewers.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the network will listen to fans and bring back Veronica and Tim.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays and Mondays at 11/10c on TLC.