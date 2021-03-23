Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Big Ed gets rejected after going in for awkward kiss on the Single Life dating show, fans react


90 Day Fiance star Big Ed.
90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is on the hunt for love again in new spinoff, but it’s not going as smoothly as he’d hoped. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is looking for love again on the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. And so far, it’s proving to be more challenging than he may have anticipated.

Big Ed broke onto the reality television scene when he was featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The season documented his relationship with then-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega.

Despite their 30-year age gap, Ed was adamant that she was the love of his life. However, as fans know, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple. Ed was notorious for making Rosemarie feel insecure about everything from her body hair to her breath, and when Rosemarie found out that Ed wasn’t looking to have more children, she seized the opportunity to end the relationship.

Now, it seems that Ed is ready to move on from the pain of that relationship and find true love with another. In a recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed goes on a date that doesn’t end as he had hoped.

monsterscriticsreality

432 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last ...

View

Mar 22

2 2
Open
Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse. Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio! (Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo) #latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form at Falynn Guobadia’s house for a Halloween party where things took a turn for the worse.

Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode. Find out what she said “made everything spiral” at the link in the bio!

(Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo)

#latoyaali #falynnguobadia #kandiburruss #speakonit ...

2 2

Big Ed ends date with an awkward rejection

During a clip shared by Discovery+, as Ed and his date, Liz, wrap up their dinner date, she drops a bombshell on him when she says, “I just don’t know what I’m looking for, cuz I wasn’t looking so…”

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Ed responds saying that it’s all about her comfort level, and proceeds to walk Liz to the door. As they make their way from the backyard through the house to the front door, Ed awkwardly remarks, “You don’t mind if I stare at you?”

Naturally, Liz doesn’t quite know how to respond and giggles uncomfortably.

As the two part ways for the evening, Liz leans in for a friendly hug, and in one of the most awkward displays of affection, Ed grabs Liz’s face in both of his hands and attempts to kiss her.

She manages to turn her face away and, trying to make light of the situation, says, “You can’t do that.”

When Ed asks why not, Liz responds, “That kind of pushed me back.”

“That was weird,” Ed admitted.

At the end of the clip, Ed explains that a friend of his once said that when he finds the one, he’ll know because it will be “easy.” As he tears up, it’s clear that Ed is simply looking for love and acceptance.

Fans don’t feel sorry for Ed, say ‘you can’t be a d**k one minute and then ask for people’s sympanthy’

Although the clip ends on a sad note for Ed, 90 Day Fiance fans just aren’t buying it. Followers flooded the clip, pointing out that Ed hasn’t exactly painted himself in the most flattering light.

“So now that he isn’t belittling someone that he feels power over (money) we are supposed to feel bad for him? No, Ed. You can’t be a d**k one minute and then as for people’s sympathy. This girl is far out of your league.. never grab a girls face and pull her in for a kiss on a first date. 90/10, is the rule!!” wrote one fan.

Screenshot of comment from Big Ed's awkward date with Liz.
Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

Another called Ed out for being a “creep.”

“Can someone tell him IT IS NOT OKAY to grab someone to try to kiss or touch them?? He is a total creep,” they wrote.

Screenshot of comment from Big Ed's awkward date with Liz.
Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

The over all consensus is that Ed was way out of line to approach the situation in such an aggressive manner and it was a big no go.

“She literally just said she wasn’t looking so she doesn’t know what she wants and he took that as ‘I just need a push in the right direction, kiss me you big lug’ rather than giving her space to figure it out for herself. 100% a boys move, not a mans move.”

Screenshot of comment from Big Ed's awkward date with Liz.
Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

Hopefully, Ed will learn from this uncomfortable encounter and be better able to read the room on his next date.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega
90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega debuts chic hairstyle, instant celebrity in home country
Big Ed
Big Ed blames hacker after going live on Instagram with stranger streaming adult content
Geoffrey and Ed made the exact same shower video.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Big Ed shares shower video with fans, castmate Geoffrey Paschel immediately copies...
Big Ed on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
90 Day Fiance spoilers: Big Ed filming for dating spin-off
Paul accuses Big Ed and his fans of trying to sabotage Rose
Did Paul Staehle accuse ‘jealous’ Big Ed and his underage fans of trying to get Rosemarie Vega banned from TikTok?
Danielle Jbali says she would date Ash Naek
90 Day Fiance OG Danielle Jbali is no fan of Big Ed, would date Tom Brooks or Ash Naeck
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x