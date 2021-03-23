Big Ed gets rejected after going in for awkward kiss on the Single Life dating show, fans react

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is on the hunt for love again in new spinoff, but it’s not going as smoothly as he’d hoped. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is looking for love again on the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. And so far, it’s proving to be more challenging than he may have anticipated.

Big Ed broke onto the reality television scene when he was featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The season documented his relationship with then-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega.

Despite their 30-year age gap, Ed was adamant that she was the love of his life. However, as fans know, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple. Ed was notorious for making Rosemarie feel insecure about everything from her body hair to her breath, and when Rosemarie found out that Ed wasn’t looking to have more children, she seized the opportunity to end the relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, it seems that Ed is ready to move on from the pain of that relationship and find true love with another. In a recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed goes on a date that doesn’t end as he had hoped.

Big Ed ends date with an awkward rejection

During a clip shared by Discovery+, as Ed and his date, Liz, wrap up their dinner date, she drops a bombshell on him when she says, “I just don’t know what I’m looking for, cuz I wasn’t looking so…”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Ed responds saying that it’s all about her comfort level, and proceeds to walk Liz to the door. As they make their way from the backyard through the house to the front door, Ed awkwardly remarks, “You don’t mind if I stare at you?”

Naturally, Liz doesn’t quite know how to respond and giggles uncomfortably.

As the two part ways for the evening, Liz leans in for a friendly hug, and in one of the most awkward displays of affection, Ed grabs Liz’s face in both of his hands and attempts to kiss her.

She manages to turn her face away and, trying to make light of the situation, says, “You can’t do that.”

When Ed asks why not, Liz responds, “That kind of pushed me back.”

“That was weird,” Ed admitted.

At the end of the clip, Ed explains that a friend of his once said that when he finds the one, he’ll know because it will be “easy.” As he tears up, it’s clear that Ed is simply looking for love and acceptance.

Fans don’t feel sorry for Ed, say ‘you can’t be a d**k one minute and then ask for people’s sympanthy’

Although the clip ends on a sad note for Ed, 90 Day Fiance fans just aren’t buying it. Followers flooded the clip, pointing out that Ed hasn’t exactly painted himself in the most flattering light.

“So now that he isn’t belittling someone that he feels power over (money) we are supposed to feel bad for him? No, Ed. You can’t be a d**k one minute and then as for people’s sympathy. This girl is far out of your league.. never grab a girls face and pull her in for a kiss on a first date. 90/10, is the rule!!” wrote one fan.

Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

Another called Ed out for being a “creep.”

“Can someone tell him IT IS NOT OKAY to grab someone to try to kiss or touch them?? He is a total creep,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

The over all consensus is that Ed was way out of line to approach the situation in such an aggressive manner and it was a big no go.

“She literally just said she wasn’t looking so she doesn’t know what she wants and he took that as ‘I just need a push in the right direction, kiss me you big lug’ rather than giving her space to figure it out for herself. 100% a boys move, not a mans move.”

Pic credit: @90DayDisaster/Instagram

Hopefully, Ed will learn from this uncomfortable encounter and be better able to read the room on his next date.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.