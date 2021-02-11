90 Day Fiance star Big Ed admits he’s been catfished 15 times

Big Ed says he’s been catfished 15 times. Pic credit:Bravo

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed is back on reality TV and looking for love.

But the successful photographer has admitted that the online dating world has not been easy.

Matter of fact, Big Ed’s notoriety since appearing on the popular TLC show seems to be working against him.

He gained popularity after appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with then-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega. However, it wasn’t just the 31-year age gap between them that outraged fans.

His treatment of Rose during a visit to her home country of the Philippines angered viewers even more. And before the season had even ended, we witnessed their inevitable breakup.

Now the TLC star is returning to reality TV for a new dating show and revealed that he’s had horrible luck with online dating.

Big Ed admits to being catfished online

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a recent chat with Us Weekly to dish about his new show.

“I wasn’t catfished a few times, I was catfished 15 times,” confessed Big Ed.

He claimed that he was honest with the women on the sites and showed them who he really was.

“Normally it’s the guy that’s posting the young picture with the shirt off, but I went balls out, said Big Ed. “Like, I gave them – here it is, 55-years-old, you know, 205 pounds…here I am.”

However, the reality TV personality explained that the women on the sites misrepresented themselves. He claimed most of them knew who he was from the show, and they often used photos of themselves from ten years ago.

“One girl, it was 23-years, and when she walked up to the restaurant…when she walks in, I didn’t even recognize her cause it wasn’t her,” shared the TLC cast member.

Big Ed hired a dating coach

While dishing about his nightmare experiences in the world of online dating, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star made an interesting admission.

The 55-year-old shared that he hired a dating coach, “I got some really good insight into who I am.”

“Because one thing I revealed to her was that who I wanted in a partner was, I wanted this… and they don’t have to love me,” remarked Big Ed. “And she’s like wait a minute, why not. Like why don’t you think you deserve love?”

He continued, “So for me it was therapeutic. The show was really therapeutic.”

The show, that Big Ed referred to, is called Single Life, and it will feature the TLC star– along with other familiar faces on their quest to find love.

The Season 4 alum didn’t give away too much, but said he has found a wonderful girl.

Will you tune in to the new TLC spinoff and watch Big Ed put his dating skills to the test?

90 Day: The Single Life will air February 21 on Discovery+.