90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack’s ex-fling targets Big Ed next

90 Day Fiance star Caesar Mack blasted his ex-fling Aya Jarushi on social media. Pic credit: @caesar_mack/@ayajarushi/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Caesar Mack isn’t done exposing his ex-fling Aya Jarushi. Shortly after sharing her supposed breakup text that she sent him, the TLC star has more to say against her.

Caesar dropped some bombshell revelations about Aya and they’re not looking good. Not only that, but he also warned a fellow cast member who he claimed to be the next target of his ex and her sister.

90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack exposes ex-fling Aya Jarushi

Looks like Caesar Mack is coping with heartbreak in a rather revengeful way. Just a couple of days after admitting he got “fooled” again, the 90 Day Fiance star is sharing more details about his ex-fling, Aya Jarushi.

Caesar took to Instagram once again and exposed his ex-fling’s supposed dirty tactics to gain social media fame. In the first photo, the reality star shared a screenshot of Aya’s stats summary on Instagram. Make sure to scroll through all the photos to see the story unfold.

It gave a detailed look at the number of followers she got since last month. The 90 Day Fiance alum highlighted two particular dates where Aya appeared to gain a significantly higher number of followers — a far cry from its usual trend a few days prior.

In his caption, Caesar sarcastically gave tips on how to become “IG famous” like Aya. But his tips were obviously based on his experience with her. See the post below.

Aya has eyes set on Big Ed?

Caesar Mack’s revelations didn’t stop there. The 90 Day Fiance star goes on to warn his fellow cast member, Ed Brown, saying he “might be the next” target of Aya Jarushi and her sister, as seen when scrolling through the Instagram post above.

Caesar shared Aya’s sexy post about her sister Mariam Jarushi. She claimed her sibling is “in love” with Big Ed. She also told her followers to tag him on her post so “they can get married and start a family.” Aya even gushed about him, calling the reality star “so handsome.”

She then proceeded to flood the comment section with hashtags related to 90 Day Fiance. Aya also tagged Big Ed countless times in what appeared to be a desperate attempt to get his attention.

90 Day Fiance: Aya threatens to leak Caesar’s nude photos

Caesar Mack also exposed Aya Jarushi’s supposed threat against him after he posted their private conversation. The 90 Day Fiance star shared yet another text from Aya, allegedly threatening to leak his lewd photos.

Apparently, Aya was not happy about Caesar “exploiting” her private messages for him. She demanded him to take it down or else she will leak his nude photos.

But the 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t seem bothered by Aya’s threat as he continues to talk about her on his posts. It looks like things are about to get messier for the two in the next days to come.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.