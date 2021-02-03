90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack heartbroken and penniless after giving everything to Larissa look-alike fling

90 Day Fiance star Caesar Mack surprised his now ex-girlfriend with stacks of cash. Pic credit: @ayajarushi//@caesar_mack/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Caesar Mack is facing yet another heartbreak. The TLC star claimed he’s been fooled for the second time and it’s definitely worst than the first.

This time around, Caesar spent everything he had on a woman who could easily pass as Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s doppelganger. But the new romance didn’t seem to last long. Shortly after spending a fortune on his new lover, Caesar was left with nothing but a broken heart.

90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack showers Larissa look-alike lover with everything he got

Caesar Mack is at it again. The 90 Day Fiance alum spent a huge amount of money on a woman who he claimed to be the new love of his life.

Maria’s ex-boyfriend took to Instagram and shared a video of himself showering Aya Jarushi with love and some serious cash. In the clip, Caesar got down on one knee, almost as if he’s proposing.

But instead of an engagement ring, the 90 Day Fiance celeb presented his Larissa look-alike lover with a bouquet of roses and thick stacks of cash. He said he sold everything including his bike and house.

Caesar got a total of $60,000 and handed it to Aya with no hesitation. He said he’s giving everything to her because she’s the “love of his life.” Of course, she happily accepted the cash, showing no sign of regret on Caesar’s decision to sell everything.

Caesar’s new girlfriend reacts to haters

Caesar Mack’s voluptuous lover Aya Jarushi drew flak over accepting his money. But she quickly retaliated, seemingly defending her romance with the 90 Day Fiance star.

“My haters are my biggest [supporters]!” Aya wrote. “Thank you for helping me gain clout. You can hate while lying in bed on your a** but I’ll continue to succeed and grow.”

She goes on to thank those who support her romance with the 90 Day Fiance star. “To those of you who believe in me and @caesar_mack thanks I love y’all!”

90 Day Fiance: Caesar’s new fling ended quickly

But it seemed Caesar Mack’s whirlwind romance with Aya Jarushi already ended even before they go public about it. In an Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed things are over between them.

Caesar shared a screenshot of his conversation with Aya. In their exchange, she expressed dismay on the reality star for allegedly not giving her enough attention.

Aya said the 90 Day Fiance alum is not commenting on any of her social media posts unlike rapper Souljaboy. She goes on to say that she’s better off without him but suggested that they could still be friends.

Caesar seemed to have come to his senses, finally admitting that he’s been duped again. “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me,” he wrote. “Just another reason why I’m single, she wanted nothing but to use me. I’m just a normal person trying to find love but I guess the search continues.”

