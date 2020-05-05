90 Day Fiance’s Caesar Mack has a new crush: Here’s what we know about Aya

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Caesar Mack has a fresh crush in model Aya Jarushi. The two are newly talking, but Caesar is already smitten with the latest lady in his life.

Fans first met Caesar during Season 3 of the TLC hit show. His story with a woman named Maria was one hot topic among 90 Day Fiance fans.

Caesar gave Maria thousands of dollars before they ever met in person. His friends and family were convinced Caesar was being catfished.

In the season finale, viewers were finally given a glimpse of Maria. She admitted she was not attracted to Caesar and was talking to other men.

Caesar drops two bombshells on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Caesar appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined to give fans an update about his life. He dropped two truth bombs on fans.

One was that he did go to Ukraine to meet Maria in person after the TLC show ended. Not only did Caesar get the closure he needed from Maria, but that allowed him to move on with someone new.

Oh yes, Aya is his new woman, even though they have yet to meet in person. Caesar and Aya met via Facebook and have been talking for a couple of months.

Unlike Maria, Aya lives in New Orleans, so she is in the same country as Caesar. The two even went on a virtual date during the episode. He set the mood with wine, chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream. She baked him a cake with his name and a heart in red icing.

Who is Caesar’s new crush Aya?

Aya is a beautiful model, who is significantly younger than Caesar. He is 46, and she is only 21.

According to her Instagram bio, Aya calls herself a beauty and fashion model. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of herself showing off her assets.

All of Aya’s social media accounts promote her modeling career. This includes her Facebook page, the place she met Caesar. Other than details about her career, not a lot is known about Aya.

Social media is unconvinced Caesar is not headed for another heartbreak. One thing fans could not stop talking about is the resemblance between Aya and 90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima.

Aya is like a Larissa on Xanax.

And Caesar just fed her a virtual strawberry wtf…. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceSelfQuarantined pic.twitter.com/lZ3oZ2uYHx — 90 Day Cray (@90DayCray) May 5, 2020

Still, the relationship is already off to a better start than his with Maria. Not only did Caesar and Aya have a virtual date that appeared to go as well as a virtual date can, but Aya has so far not asked Caesar for money.

There also seems to be chemistry between Aya and Caesar. Perhaps they will show up again soon on one of the 90 Day Fiance franchise shows.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.