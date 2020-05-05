90 Day Fiance update: What happened to Matt and Alla?

It is a 90 Day Fiance update time. Matt Ryan and Alla Fedoruk — who fans were introduced to in Season 4 of the hit TLC show — are one of the series success stories. They even have a new addition to their little family.

A vast majority of the couples on 90 Day Fiance struggle to find their happily ever after. However, some duos have proven that they are in it for the long haul. Alla and Matt are definitely one of the latter couples.

Matt and Alla love story

The couple — like most other couples featured on the TLC franchise — met via a dating website. They quit talking after a few months. Matt went on to marry his third wife. When his marriage ended in divorce, Matt reconnected with Alla, and romance slowly blossomed.

Matt went to Ukraine to visit Alla and her son Max, from a previous relationship. Once Matt asked her to marry him, Alla and Max eventually joined him in Kentucky. Alla struggled to adjust to life in a small town and had some issues with Matt’s family.

Despite concerns from Matt’s family and friends, the couple got married and have been together ever since. They moved to Cincinnati to be close to his family but also to give Alla the city life she always dreamed of living.

Pregnancy and return to reality TV

Fans were thrilled to learn that Matt and Alla welcomed their first child together in April. Baby Emmalyn was the perfect addition to their little family. The couple often showcased their excitement over Alla’s pregnancy on social media.

Matt and Alla recently appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where viewers got to see just how strong their love is for each other. They were forced to self-quarantine as Alla entered the last few weeks of her pregnancy.

The added pressure of being apart during the coronavirus pandemic was trying for the couple. It also added stress to Alla, who wasn’t sure her husband could be by her side during the birth of their first child, but Matt wanted to be by his wife’s side throughout her entire pregnancy.

Things turned out perfectly for the couple. Matt was reunited with Alla days before she gave birth to their daughter. Now, the family of four is bonding together at home, riding out the rest of this health crisis together.

Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan are still going strong, nearly four years after their relationship played out on 90 Day Fiance. They continue to grow more in love with each other, especially now that they have welcomed their first child together.

