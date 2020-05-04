Alla and Matt from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance welcome baby girl

It’s a girl for Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan, whose love story was featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. The Ukraine beauty gave birth on April 29 to her first girl and her first child with Matt.

Alla is already a proud mama to a 12-year-old son, Max. Welcoming their precious baby girl is the icing on the cake for Matt and Alla’s little family.

Meet baby girl Ryan

Over the weekend, Alla used Instagram to let fans know her, Matt, and Max had a new family member.

“Welcome to this Wonderful World My Sweet Precious Girl. Emmalyn Grace Ryan 04/29/2020,” Alla captioned a photo of her holding her daughter’s tiny finger.

In February, Matt shared the exciting news they were expecting their first child together on social media. He shared updates occasionally, including proudly showing off his glowing wife and her growing belly.

Alla also posted the happy news, letting fans know she was blessed and loved her life. She was thrilled to share her maternity photoshoot with her followers too.

Alla made it clear their baby girl was a “miracle.”

Alla and Matt update fans on pregnancy amid coronavirus pandemic

Days before giving birth to baby Emmalyn, Alla and Matt appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The latest 90 Day Fiance spin-off gives viewers a chance to check in with alums from the TLC show amid the current health climate.

Fans learned Matt had to be quarantined from Max and Alla because he was still working during the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure his pregnant wife, unborn daughter, and stepson did not get exposed to the virus, Matt lived separately from his family. It was a trying time for the entire family, especially as Alla’s due date grew closer.

“This has been a real trying time for me. To finally have a kid and I don’t even get to enjoy all the time watching my baby girl grow or go through all the different emotions with my wife, Alla, because I’m quarantined and stuck at the office. It’s been really frustrating,” Matt shared with the cameras.

Thankfully the family was able to reunite before Emmalyn was born. Now Alla and Matt have plenty of time to get to know their daughter and adjust to life as a family of four.

Matt and Alla from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance are the proud parents of a baby girl. Their family is now complete with son Max and newborn daughter.

They are one couple from the hit TLC show proving some couples do find happily ever after together.

