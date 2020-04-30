Danielle and Mohammed Jbali are working on friendship years after nasty 90 Day Fiance divorce

Danielle Mullins Jbali and Mohammed Jbali are working on building a friendship three years after their nasty 90 Day Fiance divorce.

Their relationship, as well as the demise of it, played out on Season 2 of the hit TLC show and spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

By the end of their union, there was no love lost between Danielle and Mohammed. The ups and downs of their romance took a toll, ending with the former couple not speaking for three years.

Although Mohammed has remained out of the spotlight, for the most part, Danielle has kept her 15 minutes of fame. She has made headlines recently for a nasty feud with Anna Campisi and a new stint on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Danielle and Mohammed are finally speaking

On the most recent 90 Day Fiance spin-off, Danielle admitted that lately she and Mohammed have been talking again.

“We divorced 34 months after our marriage. I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago, and we have been chit-chatting here and there,” she said on the reality TV show.

After all the drama, including a cheating scandal and her trying to have him deported, Mohammed and Danielle have chosen to forgive each other.

“We have forgiven each other, and we’re building a friendship. He is out on the road driving a truck. I’m more concerned about his well-being as a friend, and it’s scary to be out there by yourself with all this going on,” Danielle expressed.

Mohammed has yet to comment on his newfound friendship with Danielle. He has been sporadically posting on social media but has not mentioned his ex-wife at all.

How did Danielle and Mohammed go from bitter exes to friendly?

Their building a friendship is something Danielle never thought would happen following the divorce.

“We’ve been talking since then. It’s funny. I’ve never dreamed in a million years he would reach out on his own,” Danielle said in an interview with In Touch Weekly.

As for why Mohammed suddenly reached out to Danielle, she thinks there are a couple of reasons. One is because so much time has passed since their messy split. Another reason is the current health climate in the world.

“Then, with everything that’s happening in the world, I think he had a change of heart,” she shared with the magazine.

Danielle explained Mohammed is training to be a truck driver, who also lives in his 18-wheeler with his dog. She thinks his loneliness may have attributed to him wanting to build a friendship too.

The marriage was turbulent at best. However, three years later, Mohammed Jbali and Danielle Jbali are working to build a solid friendship.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.