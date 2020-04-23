Danielle Jbali announces birth of granddaughter — 90 Day Fiance star shares name, photo and details

Danielle Jbali has announced the birth of her granddaughter. The 90 Day Fiance star also shared the baby’s name, photos of her, and more details surrounding the newest member of Danielle’s family.

There is no question Danielle is one proud grandma. Those who follow her on social media know she often posts photos and updates on her grandchildren.

Danielle announces birth of her granddaughter

The latest addition to Danielle’s family is also her first granddaughter. Danielle shared several photos of the precious angel, including one from when the baby girl was still in the hospital.

“My granddaughter Kynslee, weighing 10lbs 6oz,” Danielle captioned the Instagram post.

One fan asked Danielle about her kids, to which she revealed she has three daughters and one son. Baby Kynslee is the daughter of Danielle’s son. She spilled that all of her children are grown. The oldest is her son at age 26, and her youngest daughter is 18.

Another fan asked how many grandkids the TLC personality has. She responded that she has four grandsons, which means little Kynslee makes her a grandmother of five.

Those who watched Danielle’s romantic journey with Mohamed Jbali saw her children featured on the TLC series. They were not thrilled with her relationship with Mohamed.

Danielle shares Mohamed update on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

Along with welcoming a new granddaughter, Danielle is also appearing in the latest 90 Day Fiance spin-off series, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.

She broke the news her son and his fiancée were expecting a baby on the premiere episode of the show. The next day Danielle announced Kynslee’s birth.

The other hot topic discussed during the reality TV show was, of course, the status of her relationship with Mohamed. Much to the surprise of fans, Danielle and Mohamed have recently rekindled a friendship. There is no chance of reconciliation, but they are reconnecting three years after their divorce.

“We divorced 34 months after our marriage. I haven’t seen Mohamed in three years,” Danielle said, “He reached out to me about a month ago, and we have been chit-chatting here and there.”

They are building a friendship and working on forgiving each other. Danielle also spilled that she has moved on from her extremely volatile marriage.

Congratulations go out to Danielle Jbali, who revealed earlier this week her first granddaughter was born. A new reality TV show and a new angel in her family are making these unprecedented times a little bit easier, Danielle.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.