Colt and Debbie eat steak on Self-Quarantined — 90 Day Fiance stars sending a message to Larissa?

On Monday night, we met up with Colt and Mother Debbie in the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined. This series shines a light on the 90 Day Fiance veterans who are living during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are no camera crews, as it’s all self-filmed footage. Which means choppy whip-pans and angles and inconsistent lighting.

Self-Quarantined’s premiere was my first introduction to this very odd couple, Colt and his mother Debbie. Here is what I have surmised by watching their cat-tastic interactions in the premiere thus far.

Colt and Debbie quarantine together

For Colt and his mother Debbie, they’re home in Las Vegas, dealing with their stay-at-home existence. Debbie offers tips for making the perfect scrambled eggs, and then the two are seen dressing up cats after getting them all high on catnip.

Colt was working from home, doing virtual workout sessions, and enjoying the pithy bon mots of mother Debbie.

Fans of the series already know that Colt used to married to Larissa but things ended badly. So much so that Debbie, his mother, makes offhanded snarky remarks that tell you everything. What were these two people even together for in the first place?

For Larissa, it appears it was an easy USA citizenship access point. Some reddit musers have painted Colt as an “incel” and a “manipulator.”

Whether you are Team Colt or Team Larissa, it’s pretty obvious that these two weren’t a good match. But because of their history, Larissa came up during Colt and Debbie’s segment on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and some of the things said, and those left unsaid, had us wondering if Colt was trying to send signals to Larissa during his time on the episode.

Larissa loves steak

The premiere last night was a stressful one for Colt who learned – as he was being filmed – that the video game company Colt worked for had let him go. A true COVID-19 economic casualty.

To commiserate over this news and to wax some happier days memories, Colt and Debbie dined on a steak, and then casually, he noted that if Larissa was ever in need of him, she knew how to get in touch.

What does this mean and how does the steak play into the message that Colt may have been sending?

He may want her back and it’s hard to imagine that he has no idea what Larissa is up to. And for those who don’t know, she’s back with Eric Nichols and has been quarantining with him, so it’s not likely that she’ll be taking Colt’s offer to reach out.

But 90 Day Fiance viewers know that steak is Larissa’s favorite. And even back when Larissa apologized to Debbie for all their arguments, she mentioned how much she loves Debbie’s steak.

“I have such fond memories of her, and when I think of them, I smile,” Larissa said of her former mother-in-law back in a now-deleted post.”The way we both loved and cared for the cats, we had something in common. I love steak, and she never failed to make me the BEST steak.”

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.