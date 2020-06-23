Caesar Mack and Jesse Meester at odds after Caesar paid for Maria’s Barcelona trip where she met Jesse

There’s a lot of drama in 90 Day Fiance land, and this time it’s Caesar Mack and Jesse Meester at the center of the controversy.

Caesar was one of the most memorable cast members from season 3 of 90 Day Fiance:Before the 90 Days. He was dating a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman named Maria. Caesar spent thousands on Maria before ever meeting her in person.

His story line bares a strong resemblance to season 4 cast member David Murphey’s. David also spent a ton of money on his Ukrainian love before they met.

During the recently concluded season 4 Tell All, Caesar was brought on and we learned that he and Murphey have more in common than we thought.

David said that he had also met Caesar’s ex Maria on the dating website and that they had chatted for a while.

Interestingly, Caesar and Murphey are not the only TLC alums that had their sights on Maria.

Before the 90 Days alum Jesse Meester also knows Maria, and the two even spent time together during a 2019 trip to Barcelona.

Ceasar talks Jesse Meester and Maria

This week, Caesar sat down with Domenick Nati to spill the beans on his current relationship with Maria, and the conversation quickly turned to Jesse Meester.

Domenick asked the 46-year-old if he believes Jesse has a romantic interest in Maria.

“Actually I really don’t know” Caesar responded.

Mack also added some context to Jesse and Maria’s Barcelona trip, saying, “When she went to Barcelona I paid for that trip at that time, cause she said she needed some money for the bills.”

He added, “And the other thing is you really don’t know what they did when she was in Barcelona with him. Even though they said that they’re friends they could have did something else, we’ll never know.”

Caesar says that before heading off to Barcelona, Maria only told him that she was going on a trip with a friend.

“Then all of a sudden man… somebody sees it, and then they forward a message to me, I’m like ‘what the hell is this?’ these two are like hugged up together like damn parakeets and they’re sitting there talking, taking videos.”

Mack continued, “So I’m thinking probably they did do something… when two people are together and they’re on a supposed vacation, things happen.”

Caesar and Maria were still dating during her trip with Jesse

The North Carolina native also told Domenick that he was still dating Maria when she went on the trip to Barcelona with Jesse.

“That was after I had just seen her, that was about a couple of weeks after I went to go see her.” Nati chimed in ” You guys were dating and she went on a vacation with another man?”

“Yes,” Caesar confirmed.

The meetup between Maria and Jesse Meester happened in 2019 when Jesse visited the country for a photo shoot.

Meester shared photos and videos of himself clearly having a fantastic time with Maria, which is more than we can say for her and Caesar.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus.