Whether you loved him or hated him, Big Ed certainly made for an unforgettable character during his stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

During Season 4 we watched Big Ed’s story play out on TV.

After he met a then 23-year-old Rosemarie “Rose” Vega online, Big Ed flew to her home in the Philippines to meet her.

That’s where things started to get cringe-worthy for the U.S photographer who clearly experienced culture shock the minute he landed in the foreign country.

The TLC star got tons of backlash for the way he behaved during his time spent at Rose’s humble home.

The single mom-of-one lived in poverty and Ed’s reaction to her house and his constant complaints throughout his trip did not sit well with fans.

But what outraged viewers most was how he embarrassed Rose on national TV. At one point he gifted her with toothpaste and told her she had bad breath, and at another moment he requested that she take an STD test.

Big Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship was over before the season even ended.

And now Big Ed is looking for love once again.

Several months after his breakup with Rose Vega, the 90 Day Fiance star is trying his luck at finding love again.

The 55-year-old recently had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and dished about his stint on TLC’s newest spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life.

And it seems Ed has met a new girl, although he can’t say too much about it.

“It’s kind of another roller coaster of a journey,” remarked Ed. “I really, really opened my heart, which is a hard thing to do. When you let someone in after so many years, it’s scary and…I’m realizing I have insecurities like everybody else.”

He admitted to being a jealous person by nature and noted that he has a new mindset. “It’s not telling somebody that ‘I can’t live without you.’ It’s telling someone that ‘I can live with just the way you are,'” said Ed.

Big Ed throws shade at Rose Vega

While talking about his stint on the dating show, the 90 Day Fiance star threw some shade at his ex-girlfriend, Rose Vega.

At one point, he compared the roller coaster journey to his trip to the Philippines.

“I didn’t shower with anybody’s father in law, thank God. I didn’t see any dead rats,” said Big Ed referring back to his experience at Rose Vega’s home.

He continued laughingly, ” I didn’t tell her to shave her legs, I didn’t tell her to brush her teeth. It’s kinda refreshing you know.”

The new dating show is set to kick off in February.

It will feature other TLC stars such as Brittany Banks, Fernanda Flores, Danielle Mullins, Colt Johnson, and Molly Hopkins as they navigate the dating world.

90 Day: The Single Life will air February 21 on Discovery+. .