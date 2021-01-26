New 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Single Life coming to Discovery+ –Here’s what we know

Former 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins will be taking part in a new spinoff called The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans rejoice! For those who can’t get enough of the drama, a new spinoff entitled 90 Day: The Single Life is coming to Discovery+.

After years of following the 90 Day Fiance couples through the highs and lows of their journeys, fans should brace themselves for a new look at some of their favorites.

During an episode of 90 Day Bares All, Shaun Robinson made the announcement for the upcoming series.

What is 90 Day: The Single Life about?

According to Us Weekly, the new series will follow six former 90 Day Fiance franchise cast members as they navigate the dating world.

The show will see the return of some familiar faces, including fan favorite, Molly Hopkins. After her disastrous marriage to Luis Mendes, Molly will return to the 90 Day Fiance world.

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, things are never as easy as they seem. The same will be said for the newly single cast who will find themselves coming face to face with their past relationships and the issues that arose from them as they attempt to move on.

“I think you’re gonna see a lot of really crazy good times and maybe some not so good,” Molly shared about the upcoming series.

Who else will be joining the 90 Day: The Single Life cast?

Although Molly is a particular fan favorite, especially during her stint on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, she isn’t the only star to be making a big return.

In fact, the series will also focus on some 90 Day Fiance stars who blessed fans with plenty of drama.

Colt Johnson has signed on for the show. And after having two tumultuous relationships, with Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline, fail on television, Colt is back to heal from his past and move forward in his search for love.

Of course it doesn’t stop there.

Danielle Mullins (formerly Danielle Jbali) is returning. Her relationship with her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali played out back in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance.

Controversial 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Brittany Banks is also set to join the cast. Fans will recall that Brittany moved to Jordan to be with her boyfriend Yazan Abo Horira.

Much of their drama surrounded the fact that their relationship put Yazan’s life in danger since Brittany refused to convert to Islam or fully adapt to the conservative ways of the country.

In addition, Big Ed Brown from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Fernanda Flores from Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance will also be partaking in the show.

90 Day: The Single Life comes to Discovery+ on February 21.