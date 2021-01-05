If you wanted confirmation that Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira are completely over – here it is.

In the premiere episode of 90 Day Bares All, Shaun Robinson brings the ex-lovers together to give fans the real story of the downfall of their relationship.

While Brittany has been painted as the villain all season, she revealed that it was actually Yazan who was being shady when the cameras stopped rolling.

Yazan cheated on her with multiple women, Brittany says

The last time we saw Brittany, she was heading home from Jordan to start the K-1 visa process.

However, things changed and now it’s clear she doesn’t want him around her.

Brittany believes that as soon as she left Jordan, he started to cheat on her.

From calling other girls sexy to telling them he wants to be with them, her heart was broken when she found out about Yazan’s extracurricular activities through a YouTube video.

She claimed the video, “laid down all the tea, like step by step by step.”

According to Yazan, “Everything Brittany says is a complete lie.”

All Yazan does is deny her claims but Brittany was ready with the screenshot receipts. She claimed to have multiple women in her DMs with incriminating evidence regarding her ex-boyfriend.

Brittany hinted that reconciliation could’ve happened had he admitted his wrongs, but he refuses to admit anything happened.

Brittany also accused him of being a thief

The messiness didn’t stop there – she also accused Yazan of stealing money out of her purse when they were together.

She continued to spill the tea about how she was the one majorly financing the relationship, “Yo young a** had me round here paying for everything like you was a damn sugar baby.”

Yazan denied these claims and then accused of her sleeping with older men for money.

The conversation ended with Brittany revealing that Yazan was texting a gay man in an effort to get money.

The couple can’t even agree on who broke up with who – it’s clear these two won’t be cordial anytime soon.

Shaun Robinson promised that story will get even crazier when Yazan’s father and brother appear in the next episode to share their opinion about the matter.

Who do you believe – Yazan or Brittany?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.