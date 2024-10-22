Fans accuse American Pickers of staging as Mike Wolfe uncovers ‘rare’ Shelby car

In a recent episode of American Pickers, a rare and hidden Shelby car valued at $75,000 became the center of controversy as fans accused the show of staging the scene.

Mike Wolfe, co-host of the popular History Channel series, uncovered the classic car alongside his colleague Jon “Jersey Jon” Szalay.

The episode, which was featured on the American Pickers Facebook page, showcased Wolfe calling in an expert to assess the vehicle, which had been sitting in a barn for decades and had some missing parts.

The expert estimated that it would cost well over $100,000 to restore the Shelby to its former glory.

When Wolfe made a $75,000 offer, the seller hesitated and ultimately declined, stating that despite the car’s long dormancy, it was a difficult decision to sell.

The seller acknowledged that some people might think he was “crazy” for turning down such a high offer for a vehicle that had been untouched for over 35 years.

Fans accuse American Pickers of staging a scene

Fans took to social media to voice their suspicions about the authenticity of the find. In the comment section of the Facebook post, viewers accused the scene of being “staged.”

One user sarcastically wrote, “Not at all ‘staged,’” while another added, “These sorts of shows have to be staged… it’s entertaining television.”

Some viewers noted that participants on reality shows must sign contracts, rehearse, and film various angles, which fuels the idea that many aspects are pre-planned. Others defended the show, stating that even if it’s staged, it remains an entertaining program.

These accusations are not new for American Pickers, a show that has often faced criticism over whether the discoveries made on-screen are truly organic. Fans have previously questioned the timing of finds and the value of items uncovered during episodes.

However, the producers have consistently emphasized the show’s authenticity and the dedication of Wolfe and his team in uncovering hidden treasures across the country.

American Pickers is on Season 26 after Frank Fritz’s death

Season 26 of American Pickers kicked off on October 9, and the new episodes continue to explore rare finds in barns, garages, and attics throughout the U.S.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Frank Fritz died shortly before the debut of the new season.

Despite the ongoing debate about the show’s authenticity, its long-running success and dedicated fanbase prove that American Pickers remains a staple of reality TV.

No official comment has been made by the American Pickers production team regarding the latest accusations, but the show continues to generate excitement and intrigue, drawing viewers eager to see what hidden gems will be unearthed next.

American Pickers airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.