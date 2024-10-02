American Pickers star Frank Fritz cause of death revealed

Reality TV star Frank Fritz, best known for his role on the History Channel’s American Pickers, died at 60.

Fritz, who left the show in 2020, passed away on September 30, 2024, following a series of health struggles in recent years.

According to TMZ, Fritz died due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2022, with his longstanding battle with Crohn’s disease also potentially playing a role in his passing.

As previously reported on M&C, Fritz’s former co-star and long-time friend, Mike Wolfe, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post.

Wolfe expressed his sorrow and reflected on their long friendship, which began in their youth and continued over a decade of traveling together for American Pickers.

The two friends initially drifted apart and reconciled before Fritz’s death.

Frank Fritz spent nearly $300,000 on care before death

According to Distractify, Fritz spent almost $30,000 a month on in-home healthcare after suffering a stroke in 2022.

The stroke left Fritz unable to manage his affairs, leading to a conservatorship overseen by his friend Chris Davis, with MidWestOne Bank handling his financial matters.

His healthcare expenses, totaling almost $300,000 annually, were primarily for in-home care. Court documents confirmed that Fritz’s estate was valued at $6 million and had a passive income of $60,000 a year.

Fritz’s financial situation gained attention after missed filing deadlines by his conservator.

His case underscores the high costs of healthcare in the U.S., as even a successful television star with considerable assets faced significant financial strain due to chronic health issues.

The American Picker stars’ health has been declining for many years

Fritz had been in declining health since his stroke. He had also struggled with Crohn’s disease for over three decades, a chronic condition affecting the digestive tract, which often complicated his health.

Despite his challenges, Fritz remained an iconic figure for fans of American Pickers.

He had co-hosted the show with Wolfe since its inception in 2010, gaining popularity for his keen eye for antiques and his love of “picking” across the U.S.

However, his time on the show ended in 2020 after back surgery and a battle with addiction.

Frank Fritz leaves a legacy as a beloved television personality who entertained millions with his passion for history and antiques.

His death marks the end of an era for American Pickers and the countless fans who followed his journey over the years.