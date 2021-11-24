Evelin Villegas’ former fling Raul tells Corey Rathgeber he’s ‘sad’ he isn’t invited to their wedding

Evelin Villegas’ former fling Raul responded to Corey Rathgeber about not being invited to their wedding. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Corey Rathgeber told his wife Evelin Villegas’ former fling, Raul, that he wasn’t invited to their wedding and now Raul has responded.

Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched, Corey and Evelin have gone through plenty of ups and downs in their relationship.

The couple shocked viewers and their families when they revealed that they eloped over a year ago in Ecuador.

Another shocking revelation about Corey and Evelin’s marriage was when Corey admitted to more than a fling with his “side chick,” Jenny, a girl he met in Peru while he and Evelin were on a break.

But Corey isn’t the only one in their marriage who has had flings – Evelin also had one with her and Corey’s mutual friend, Raul.

Raul has been a close friend of Corey’s, despite his past with Evelin, but Corey decided not to invite Raul to his and Evelin’s wedding.

Corey recounted something that Raul did that upset Evelin, citing it for the reason he isn’t invited to their wedding.

While Corey and Raul were hanging out one night, Raul invited girls to tag along, unbeknownst to Corey. Raul posted videos from the night on social media, despite Corey asking him not to, and it ruffled Evelin’s feathers.

Now, Raul has publicly responded to Corey regarding not getting an invitation to his and Evelin’s wedding.

Corey took to the comment section of a post by 90 Day Fiance on their official Instagram account to address Raul indirectly.

“I’m glad we were able to have that talk @raulnomada,” Corey wrote in the comments.

Raul responded to Corey and apologized, respecting Corey’s decision, but admitted he’s “sad” about not being invited.

“@coreyrathgeber_90 dude sorry about [everything]. I meant no harm and I respect your point of view but I am sad about your decision,” Raul told Corey.

“I really wanted to be at your ceremony but that is life you make mistakes you pay for them . All the best to you and to @evelin_villegas_ecuador,” Raul added.

90 Day Fiance fans also noticed that Evelin took to the comment section where she didn’t write anything, but simply tagged Raul in the post.

Most felt that Evelin had less-than-good intentions by tagging Raul and they let her know it.

“I wish y’all would go y’all separate ways. It’s clear you hate Corey,” expressed one 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another viewer felt that Evelin gives herself too much credit and replied, “@hasina_drip she overrates herself.”

“@evelin_villegas_ecuador Evelin being spicy with tag!” commented another 90 Day Fiance viewer. “She basically just said hold these 🥜 Raul!! 😂🤣😂”

Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers feel that Evelin and Corey should just go their separate ways. Evelin has admitted that getting married to Corey was “not necessary” and even claimed things “were better” between her and Corey before they got married.

However, Corey and Evelin have continued to give fans mixed signals about the status of their relationship, so at this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ve got what it takes to make their marriage last.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.