90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Corey Rathgeber gets flack for posting photo with Evelin Villegas

Corey got a lot of heat on a recent post of him and Evelin. Pic credit: TLC

The narrative of Corey and Evelin’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season has focused on Corey’s supposed wrongdoing and the amount of grief Evelin has been giving for it.

But The Other Way viewers have not forgotten about Evelin’s past transgressions and poor treatment of Corey and called their toxic relationship out on a recent post Corey made of him and Evelin.

Evelin has been furious with Corey for starting a relationship with another woman after she broke up with him and kicked him out. Corey did not try hard to defend himself and instead cowered under Evelin’s anger and never brought up the fact that she did the exact same thing to him in the past.

The secret was revealed this season that Evelin and Corey eloped and are already married which adds to their complicated and spiteful situation.

Angry 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers gave Corey Rathgeber flak for his recent post with Evelin Villegas

Corey posted a selfie with Evelin and captioned it “Fun in the sun.” But the post would go on to receive wide criticism from The Other Way viewers who do not like Evelin.

Corey’s post did not go over well with critics. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

One of the top comments critical of Corey and Evelin’s relationship read, “Bro u can do so much better she’s not all that.”

Another critic explained their opinion. They remarked, “Of all the disaster couples on this show, you and Paul & Karine are a joke. The outmost dysfunctional couples and you have no shame in putting your stupidity on TV for the world to laugh at… May maturity hit you at some point because if you keep it that way, I fear and feel sorry for the children you may have.”

Someone else interjected, “Where I come from no man would of taken her!!”

There was a viewer who contested, “It’s no use posting photos with this woman. We already know how bad she is and exploits you. Drop it.”

Critics shared their opinion on Evelin and Corey’s relationship. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey Rathgeber often receives criticism for his relationship with Evelin Villegas

It has become commonplace for Evelin to humiliate Corey on Instagram, then for Corey to make an apology or love post about Evelin only to receive criticism from Evelin and onlookers alike.

The Other Way viewers think that Evelin and Corey’s marriage is toxic and that Corey needs to stand up for himself against Evelin who has not taken responsibility for her own transgressions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.