Evelin Villegas admits marriage to Corey is ‘not necessary,’ things were ‘better’ before getting married

Evelin Villegas admitted that things were "better before getting married" to Corey Rathgeber.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas admitted that she was happier “before getting married” to Corey Rathgeber.

Viewers recently learned that Evelin and Corey secretly tied the knot in 2019 after eloping in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Corey confirmed the news in a comment on an Instagram post made by the official 90 Day Fiance account.

Corey and Evelin received backlash for lying about their storyline and insulting viewers’ intelligence.

Viewers were shocked not only because Corey and Evelin eloped, but also because Evelin made it clear that marriage wasn’t part of her life’s dream.

Does Evelin Villegas regret marrying Corey Rathgeber?

Now, Evelin is opening up even more about her secret marriage to Corey and it seems she would have been happier if they had never tied the knot.

Evelin answered some fan questions during an Instagram Story on Saturday, September 25.

One question aimed at Evelin read, “Do you still feel like marriage is something you don’t want or feel comfortable with[?]”

The 32-year-old Ecuador native answered, “Yes, I still think [it] is not necessary and my experience was that definitely things were better before getting married.”

According to Evelin, the real romance in a relationship doesn’t come from the legally binding contract that is a marriage license, but rather from staying with someone strictly because you love them.

Evelin says she only married Corey to make him happy

She added, “People want to put romance in what is really a contract[.] The real romance is to stay with someone just because you love them without forcing them to legally sign a paper to be with you forever …”

Evelin says that she made the sacrifice and agreed to get married in order to make Corey happy.

“But you know sometimes you got to do things that u don’t want to give happiness to the person u love,” Evelin concluded her answer.

In this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers will see Evelin’s family react to the news she already married Corey in secret.

Evelin already dropped the bomb on her sisters Lesly and Lipsi during last week’s episode of The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.